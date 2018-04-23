Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Improving Your Finances

We searched for a worthy alternative in a shallow pool of foreign small-/mid-cap funds that are open to new investors.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Christine Benz | 04-23-18 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

The better small- and mid-cap funds often come with a hitch: They close to new investors in an effort to protect their managers' ability to maintain their strategies and in turn, to protect performance. In extreme cases, funds close their doors to all new money, even from existing shareholders. Left unchecked, runaway asset growth has the potential to force a manager to take smaller positions or venture into larger companies in order to put cash to work. Both tacks can cause performance to diminish.

About the Author
Christine Benz is Morningstar's director of personal finance and author of 30-Minute Money Solutions: A Step-by-Step Guide to Managing Your Finances and the Morningstar Guide to Mutual Funds: 5-Star Strategies for Success. Follow Christine on Twitter: @christine_benz.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

Indeed, in its announcement of the April 2 closing of  T. Rowe Price International Discovery , the fund's manager, Justin Thomson, noted that "maintaining the integrity of the overall strategy" motivated the decision to close. The foreign small-/mid-cap growth fund's assets, at more than $9 billion, make it one of the largest foreign small-/mid-cap international funds of any style. (Only  Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company ,  DFA International Small Cap Value , and  DFA International Small Company are larger, and the latter two funds employ disciplined, rules-based approaches that should allow them to handle more in assets than more active funds.) The asset growth at T. Rowe Price International Discovery really picked up steam following its scorching 39% gain last year.

Morningstar manager research analysts usually react positively when fund companies shutter funds to new money, in that a closure reflects a concern for current shareholders at the expense of fee-generating asset growth. Morningstar has long viewed T. Rowe Price as a firm that successfully balances the interests of its fund shareholders alongside those of its corporate stakeholders. T. Rowe Price International Discovery remains Silver-rated and is a worthy holding for investors who purchased it before the closure.

But the closure creates a quandary for investors on the outside looking in. It also prompted me to revisit my model Retirement Saver mutual fund portfolios, because the goal of the portfolios is for investors to be able to model their own investments after them. Holdings must be open to new retail investors and available without a sales charge.

The Hunt for Worthy Alternatives
Before discussing the alternatives to T. Rowe Price International Discovery, some perspective is in order. The fund wasn't a huge position in the portfolios--7% in the Aggressive Retirement Saver, 5% in the Moderate Retirement Saver, and 4% in the Conservative Retirement Saver. The fund also occupied small positions in my Retirement Saver Portfolios that consist exclusively of T. Rowe Price funds.

The reason for the modest position size is that foreign small- and mid-cap stocks are not a core category. Their market value accounts for about a fourth of the foreign stock universe, and most foreign large-cap funds include some exposure to them. In other words, investors don't have to have a fund that's dedicated to them; they can obtain exposure through a broad foreign-stock fund. For example,  Vanguard Total International Stock Index , the core foreign stock fund in my Retirement Saver mutual fund portfolios, stakes 24% of its assets in various foreign small- and mid-cap stocks. Indeed, one easy and reasonable solution to the T. Rowe Price fund's closure would be to bump up the weighting in the foreign-stock index fund and call it a day.

But the mutual fund portfolios--in contrast with the portfolios consisting of exclusively of ETFs--hold active funds as well as index products, and I wanted to maintain that mix. Yet I quickly discovered that the pool of worthy small-/mid-cap foreign-stock fund alternatives is pretty shallow. Of the 14 foreign small-/mid-cap foreign-stock funds that are rated Bronze or higher, just seven are no-load and open to new investment. Two of those seven are the aforementioned DFA funds, which are only available through financial advisors who work with DFA. (DFA funds also appear in some company retirement plans.)

I eventually narrowed down the field of contenders to two options:  Oakmark International Small Cap and  Vanguard International Explorer , both of which carry Bronze ratings currently. 

Both funds land in Morningstar's foreign small-/mid-cap blend category, but there are some important differences. The Vanguard fund tends to emphasize growth stocks (its current style box is mid-cap growth), whereas the Oakmark fund employs the firm's standard focus on companies trading at a big discount to management’s estimate of their intrinsic values. That stylistic difference was on full display in 2017: As growth stocks enjoyed a big rally, the Vanguard fund gained 39% while Oakmark International Small Cap returned 26%. The Vanguard fund employs a multimanager approach, whereas the Oakmark fund is managed by a single team, led by David Herro and Mike Manelli, at Harris Associates. Finally, as a Vanguard fund, International Explorer's 0.38% expense ratio makes it as cheap an actively managed fund foreign small-/mid-cap fund as you're going to find, whereas the Oakmark fund charges 1.36%. That's not ridiculously high in the pricey foreign small-/mid-cap space, but I always hesitate to recommend anything that charges more than 1% per year.

In the end, however, I settled on the Oakmark fund for a couple of reasons. For starters, its emphasis on value helped neutralize a growth bias in the overall model portfolios, whereas Vanguard International Explorer accentuated that bias. And while foreign small- and mid-cap stocks as a group have been hot, the contrarian in me likes that the Oakmark fund hasn't rallied as hard as some of its rivals. Indeed, its three- and five-year returns land in the bottom 25% of its category. Senior analyst Greg Carlson points out that the fund has long been streaky, but my view is that shareholders in active funds make their money by staying put during the lean(er) times.

The most recent versions of the Aggressive, Moderate, and Conservative Retirement Saver Mutual Fund portfolios reflect the excision of T. Rowe Price International Discovery and the addition of the Oakmark fund. In the T. Rowe Price Retirement Saver portfolios, I increased the positions in  T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock to account for the closure of International Discovery. It's not a perfect solution, as Overseas Stock is largely focused on large- and midsize stocks rather than small-cap names, but the portfolios have ample exposure to U.S. small caps.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Christine Benz does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.