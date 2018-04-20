But ETFs--especially equity ETFs--have some advantages that make them particularly good choices for investors concerned with tax efficiency. For one thing, the vast majority of ETF assets are in funds that track market indexes with very low turnover. Additionally, most ETF shares are traded in the secondary market among ETF buyers and sellers. Both of those features mean that that an ETF manager rarely, if ever, has to sell appreciated securities from the portfolio, unlocking taxable capital gains. In addition, for larger investors transacting in the primary market, ETFs' "in kind" creation and redemption mechanism, discussed here , helps further enhance tax efficiency.

Those last two features--the fact that ETF investors trade with one another and the creation/redemption mechanism--make ETFs an even better bet for taxable accounts than traditional equity index mutual funds, which are pretty tax-efficient themselves. Moreover, the advent of good-quality municipal-bond index ETFs makes it simple to assemble a well-diversified portfolio that consists exclusively of ETFs.

With maximum tax efficiency in mind, I've created three new tax-efficient all-ETF portfolios for retirees, as well as three "Retirement Saver" portfolios for people who are accumulating assets for retirement. These portfolios are meant to be used within the confines of investors' taxable accounts; for retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s, there's no need to pay any attention to tax efficiency. As with all of the other portfolios, I used Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes to help shape the portfolio's basic asset allocations. I worked with Morningstar's passive strategies research team to populate the portfolios, relying on their lineup of Medalist-rated ETFs

Each of these in-retirement portfolios consists of three components: a cash bucket, a second bucket that holds high-quality muni bond funds, and a third bucket composed of equity ETFs. The Conservative portfolio has more in cash and bonds, whereas the Aggressive portfolio is heavy on equities. The Moderate portfolio falls in the middle.

As with all of my Bucket portfolios, I'd recommend that retirees use their own portfolio spending and personal situations (goals and risk tolerance/capacity) to determine how much they hold in each bucket. Many investors use their taxable accounts to store money to meet ongoing obligations or emergency expenses, so their liquid reserves in those accounts (Bucket 1) may be higher than is the case with their tax-sheltered accounts. In addition, many retirees are spending more aggressively from their taxable accounts than their tax-advantaged accounts, in keeping with tax-efficient withdrawal sequencing . As with the other retiree Bucket portfolios, the asset allocations shown here assume that the retiree will spend all of his or her assets, which may not be the case for those who would like to leave a bequest to loved ones or charity.

To use a simple example of how a retiree can use her own spending to determine the allocations to each bucket, let’s assume a retiree has a $200,000 taxable portfolio, from which she's spending $10,000 a year. She'd use that spending amount to arrive at how much to park in Bucket 1, and in turn Buckets 2 and 3. Using the Moderate version of the portfolios below, she'd hold six months' to two years' worth of portfolio spending in cash ($5,000-$20,000), another eight years' worth of expenditures ($80,000 in high-quality short- and intermediate-term municipal bond ETFs), and the remainder of the portfolio (half or nearly half of the assets, in this case) in stocks.

It's worth noting that these portfolios feature slightly higher equity positions than is the case with my other retiree Bucket portfolios, which I developed with tax-sheltered accounts in mind. That's because I avoided some of the higher-risk/higher-income fixed-income types that appeared in my other portfolios--for example, high-yield and emerging-markets bonds--because they're not very tax-efficient. Instead, I focused the portfolio's bond exposure on high-quality municipal bond funds.

10% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term Muni Bond ETF20% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond

50% Vanguard Total Stock Market Index10% Vanguard Total International Stock Market Index

Anticipated Time Horizon: 15-Plus YearsRisk Tolerance/Capacity: AverageTarget Stock/Bond/Cash Mix: 50/40/1010% Cash

15% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term Muni Bond ETF25% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond

40% Vanguard Total Stock Market Index10% Vanguard Total International Stock Market Index

Anticipated Time Horizon: 15 Years or FewerRisk Tolerance/Capacity: LowTarget Stock/Bond/Cash Mix: 35/55/1010% Cash

20% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short-Term Muni Bond ETF35% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond

30% Vanguard Total Stock Market Index5% Vanguard Total International Stock Market Index