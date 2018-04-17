A vulture of a value investor, Whitman would often rummage through the rubble of distressed stocks--those of beaten-down companies, some on the brink of insolvency. But many of Whitman's depressed stock plays eventually turned around for the better. The key to Whitman's stock-picking success was buying companies that were cheap and safe, and holding onto them.

Whitman was a value investor after Benjamin Graham's own heart. Like Graham, Whitman would look for stocks that were dirt cheap, but instead of using a company's price/book ratio (Graham's preferred valuation measure) Whitman would focus on a company's takeover value, or how much he believed a buyer would pay for the whole company.

A shrewd analyst of business accounting, Whitman would comb through a company's financial statements to figure out what he thought the business was worth. He then would determine whether the company’s balance sheet had remained strong in spite of setbacks in the business. He would generally pay no more than 50% of what he thought a buyer would pay to acquire the whole firm.

In addition to a having a very cheap share price, Whitman also favored firms that met the following three criteria:

1. Companies with very little debt on the books.Whitman looked for debt on the balance sheet and in the footnotes of the company's financial statements; he had seen companies downplay hefty liabilities by burying items in notes. Because he often invested in troubled companies, Whitman didn't like firms overburdened by debt: Debt can make a company’s troubles even worse.

2. Companies with high-quality assets.Whitman defined high-quality assets as cash or real estate. He looked for assets with value.

3. Companies that don't require a huge overhead to generate cash.Whitman liked companies that could make money without spending a lot of money. A money-management firm, for example, can conduct its business online, via telephone, or in a face-to-face meeting, which doesn't cost a lot.

