Indexing's broad-based success is understandable. Passive funds are usually lower cost than actively managed options in the same category. Their performance is typically marketlike, closely hugging the index that the fund tracks minus expenses. Passive strategies also avoid key-person risk--a manager departure isn't a big deal when the manager isn't actively performing security selection. Often, index funds are more tax-friendly than their actively managed counterparts.

Yet there's a growing complexity to being an index investor today. Funds are tracking dozens of indexes, both publicly available and home-grown. They may be weighting their portfolio holdings by a factor other than market capitalization, such as low price or momentum, for example. Some index funds are more tax efficient than others. And while most index funds are reasonably priced, some are obviously cheaper than others--and given the fee wars that passive fund providers are engaged in, today's cheapest choice could be overthrown tomorrow.

All this week we'll be tackling the issues that matter most to index investors and providing Morningstar's favorite passive funds and ETFs along the way.

