Here's how to make the most of the passive strategies available today.
U.S. investors have wholeheartedly embraced passive investing. Nearly $6.7 trillion rested in passive funds at the end of 2017
. While actively managed U.S. equity funds saw $207 billion in outflows last year, passive U.S. equity funds raked in $220 billion in new money. Not to be outdone, passive taxable-bond and international-equity funds each also enjoyed inflows in excess of $200 billion last year. Clearly, indexing is no longer something investors do just for cheap U.S. equity exposure.
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Indexing's broad-based success is understandable. Passive funds are usually lower cost than actively managed options in the same category. Their performance is typically marketlike, closely hugging the index that the fund tracks minus expenses. Passive strategies also avoid key-person risk--a manager departure isn't a big deal when the manager isn't actively performing security selection. Often, index funds are more tax-friendly than their actively managed counterparts.
Yet there's a growing complexity to being an index investor today. Funds are tracking dozens of indexes, both publicly available and home-grown. They may be weighting their portfolio holdings by a factor other than market capitalization, such as low price or momentum, for example. Some index funds are more tax efficient than others. And while most index funds are reasonably priced, some are obviously cheaper than others--and given the fee wars that passive fund providers are engaged in, today's cheapest choice could be overthrown tomorrow.
All this week we'll be tackling the issues that matter most to index investors and providing Morningstar's favorite passive funds and ETFs along the way.
Monday: An Overview of Passive Investing
5 Common Misconceptions about Index Funds
Clearing up confusion about tax efficiency, total costs, and whether every market segment can be effectively indexed.
Traditional Index Fund vs. ETF Cage Match
How do the two vehicles stack up when it comes to costs, trading capabilities, taxes, and other features?
How Low Can ETF Fees Go?
ETF providers are working hard to bring down fees--even those that aren't reflected in expense ratios, says Ben Johnson.
Zombie Index Funds Are Delivering Frightening Tax Bills
Investors have been fleeing some index funds in droves, resulting in large capital gains distributions.
Partnering With Passive Fund Sponsors That Have Your Back
What to look for in passive parents.
6 Traits of the Best Indexes
Finding an index that scores well across these six dimensions can help investors choose among seemingly similar funds.
Tuesday: Investing Passively in U.S. Equities
Wednesday: Investing Passively Abroad
Thursday: Investing Passively in Fixed Income
Friday: Passive Model Portfolios