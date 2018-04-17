Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Our Picks

If you're in the market for a passive core holding, these low-cost large-cap index funds are a great place to start.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Karen Wallace | 04-17-18 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

This article is part of Morningstar's Guide to Passive Investing special report.

About the Author
Karen Wallace is a senior editor with Morningstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @KarenW60602.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

There are many logical reasons to opt for a passive core holding. Some index investors are strong believers in the efficient market hypothesis: They believe asset prices fully reflect all the information out there, and it's nearly impossible to "beat the market" through active management. But for most passive fund investors, the attraction is more likely that passive funds provide a straightforward, low-cost, and low-maintenance way to gain core exposure.

If you're in the market for a passive core holding, a low-cost large-cap index fund is a great place to start. The stock market is dominated by large companies; such firms account for roughly three fourths of the value of the U.S. market. Assuming that you'd like your portfolio to participate in the movements of the broad U.S. market, as opposed to just a small subsection of it, you'll want to use a large-company-focused fund as your core stock holding.

As you can see from the list below, all of our Gold-rated large-cap index funds are in the large-blend category. This is because market indexes that provide high-fidelity tracking of the stock market as a whole tend to fall into the large-blend category. Total market indexes such as the Morningstar US Market Index, which covers 97% of the investable equity market, has about equal exposure to large-cap stocks of varying styles--25% large value, 26% large blend, and 28% large growth--which nets out to large blend. Indexes tracking the popular S&P 500 Index are a similar story, with a purer large-cap focus but similar splits across equity styles; as a result, S&P 500 index-trackers also land in the large-blend category. 

The list below contains our 20 highest-conviction core holding index funds and exchange-traded funds. They are all compelling offerings that efficiently track a broadly diversified and representative benchmark at a low cost. 

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Karen Wallace does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.