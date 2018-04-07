Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended April 6.
04-07-18

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

5
Volatility has come back in a big way in 2018, with investors worried about everything from inflation to new tariffs. Director of personal finance Christine Benz shares five things that retirees can do to take the edge off in tumultuous markets. 

5.2%
Shares of  Intel fell 5.2% after Bloomberg reported that  Apple intends to use its own processors in its PCs (Macs and Macbooks) from 2020 onward, displacing Intel. Senior equity analyst Abhinav Davuluri points out that Apple makes up a only small percentage of Intel's total revenue and this news doesn't lead to a material change in his outlook for Intel. 

"This news does not alter our wide moat rating for Intel, but it certainly corroborates our negative moat trend assessment of the chip titan. Our $41 fair value estimate is also intact and shares still look expensive despite the pullback."

28
In a study of 28 brains from healthy organ donors ages 14 to 79, scientists discovered that aging brains produce just as many new cells as younger brains do, Fox News reported. For decades, researchers believed that aging brains stop making new cells.

16%
The gig economy is hot. But when it comes to retirement, perhaps not. The number of workers employed in non-full-time alternative work arrangements is rising rapidly, but these "gig" workers face daunting challenges preparing for retirement, writes Morningstar contributor Mark Miller

"Gig workers are hamstrung by lower earnings and less predictable income streams. A survey last year by the Harris Poll for Prudential found that they had average earnings roughly half of full-time workers ($36,500, compared with $62,700). Just 16% said they had access to an employer sponsored retirement plan; 40% had health insurance, and 5% had short-term disability insurance."

28
Following 2017's spectacular 22% gain, the Morningstar Global Markets Index slipped 0.8% in 2018's first quarter as volatility ticked up. The market-cap-weighted price/fair value estimate ratio for our equity analysts' coverage was 0.99 as of March 29, indicating that the median stock we cover is about fairly valued. But that doesn't mean that there aren't opportunities to be found. Here, our equity analysts provide their takes on the biggest themes and the 28 best investment opportunities across sectors. 

3
Fixed-income markets were turbulent in the first quarter of 2018, owing to three main factors: rising rates, a weakening dollar, and end-of-credit-cycle anxiety, said manager research analyst Emory Zink. She gives her take on first-quarter bond sector performance. 

Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above.
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

