Stocks broke their winning streak in the first quarter of the year as volatility returned with a vengeance. Everything from worries about inflation, the threat of trade war with China, and the prospect of new regulations on tech firms drove the market. Against that backdrop, economic data remained upbeat, and the Fed, under new Chair Jerome Powell, moved to raise rates again. The broad-based Morningstar US Market Index was down 0.6% in the quarter but is still up almost 14% over the last 12 months.

Jeremy Glaser is the Markets Editor for Morningstar.com.

Morningstar's analysts have provided in-depth reviews and outlooks across equity sector, fund categories, and private markets. Their takes are below along with quarter-end fund category and index data.

4- and 5-star stocks are harder to come by in today's market, but a few values are still out there.

Rising rates and widening credit spreads took their tool in the first quarter of 2018.

Our bearish view on the mining and metals sector means the basic materials coverage universe trades at a market-cap-weighted 30% premium to our fair value estimates.

We see value in several firms as consumers migrate away from traditional TV bundles and Europe invests in fiber and 4G.

E-commerce market share gains present challenges for some, but trends continue to support healthy profitability for many companies.

We see a few values for long-term investors amid intense competition.

Huge output decline boosts near-term fundamentals, but lofty prices likely to trigger dangerous shale growth later.

We see financial services stocks across the globe as fairly valued today.

Innovation, consolidation, and a mixed regulatory picture for healthcare stocks in the first quarter.

Among a mostly fairly valued industrials sector, some good values remain.

REITs have focused on strengthening their portfolios, deleveraging, and capital recycling in the face of higher bond yields and new construction.

The sector looks modestly overvalued as a whole, but there are some attractive firms in enterprise software and IT services.

Utilities sell-off presents opportunities for long-term investors.

We expect ample opportunity in the VC-backed IPO market as alternative liquidity routes gain popularity.

As dealmakers look to innovate their origination process, we anticipate a continued rise in take-privates and corporate divestitures.

Data Report