Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
3
As Berkshire Hathaway
has grown in size, its growth prospects in many ways have become more limited. Some analysts, including Morningstar's Gregg Warren, have raised concerns that the firm may have trouble growing as rapidly as it did in the past. While Warren Buffett is the world's greatest living investor, it's possible to find mutual funds that employ a similar patient, quality-conscious strategy and do so in a more nimble package. Our manager research team discusses
three such funds.
7%
News surrounding the security of Facebook
users' personal data has dragged the stock down 7% on Monday. Although we've accounted for certain regulatory risks in our model, which has much lower than consensus projections over the next five years, the news is concerning. We continue to analyze possible impacts from it on our valuation of Facebook and its peers. In the meantime, we don't think the shares look like a bargain after the sell-of; we continue to recommend investors wait for a wider margin of safety
before investing in Facebook.
3
It's never a good idea to buy a stock without considering multiple valuation metrics and understanding how the business works. But it can be particularly perilous to buy a stock with a very high yield without investigating how safe that dividend is. By using qualitative as well as quantitative screens, the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index can help investors find high-yielding stocks of companies that are financially healthy enough to sustain and even grow their dividend. Here we focus on three recent additions
to the index that are selling at attractive discounts to our fair value estimates.
25
If you like puppies (and come on--who doesn't?) check out the Mental Floss list of "25 Adorable Facts About Puppies,"
complete with cute puppy photos.
3
Equity investors' preferences have been shifting toward index funds for years, and now fixed-income investors are increasingly turning to passively managed funds. Alex Bryan, director of passive research strategies for Morningstar in North America, gives an overview of what types of passive bond funds have been popular with investors. He also names three of our analysts' favorite passive bond funds
and discusses why we like them.
6
Are you interested in making changes to your investments to more closely align them with your social values? Director of personal finance Christine Benz outlines six key questions
you should ask yourself before you overhaul your portfolio.
