Damien Conover, CFA, is director of healthcare equity research and equity strategy for Morningstar.

Another area where we find attractive valuations is in the large-cap drug and biotechnology industry. While the overall healthcare sector looks fairly valued with a price/fair value of 1.01, the overvalued medical instruments companies are offsetting the low valuations of drug firms. We believe unwarranted concern about high drug pricing has created opportunities for long-term investors. A couple of top stock picks in the drug space are wide-moat Roche and narrow-moat Shire . These companies hold strong positions in oncology and ultra-rare diseases, respectively, which are two therapeutic areas with some of the strongest pricing power in the market.

On the overvalued side, the basic materials group looks significantly overvalued with a price/fair value of 1.34, much higher than the next most overvalued sector, industrials, which carries a price/fair value of 1.06. A core pillar of our basic materials overvalued call is the expectation that China demand will transition away from an investment-led growth model.

While we raised our forecasts for U.S. steelmakers on Feb. 19 in anticipation of President Donald Trump electing one of the more aggressive tariff options presented by the U.S. Department of Commerce, we continue to expect steel prices to fall in the years to come amid faltering Chinese fixed-asset investment and persistent global overcapacity. No-moat-rated Steel Dynamics is a stock that we expect will falter amid these challenges to a much higher degree than the investment community has factored into the company’s valuation.

