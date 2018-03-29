We previously viewed the late 2017 decline in global crude stockpiles as a temporary respite, to be derailed by the shale surge that still looks likely this year. But the precipitous decline in Venezuela’s output has proved far steeper than expected and will most likely prop up oil fundamentals for the rest of 2018. Regardless, oil prices must pare back eventually to prevent catastrophic growth from U.S. shale.

What's obvious by now is that current oil prices provide economics that are very attractive to the major U.S. shale producers. This has created the conditions that will allow tight oil to grow rapidly, and is a reality that even forthcoming cost inflation will not change. Unless shale producers become more disciplined or OPEC resigns itself to permanently ceding market share to U.S. producers, oil markets have major problems looming on the horizon. Neither is likely to occur.

Geopolitical disruptions have always been a feature of global oil markets, and such disruptions can have a lasting impact. The shortages faced this year by Venezuela (and potentially Iran) may take months or even years to overcome. But neither affects our long-term outlook. We already believe that the growth trajectory of U.S. shale will cause problems for oil markets eventually. Adding rigs and accelerating drilling operations further will only fan the flames. Yet that is the likely response if WTI crude remains in the $65/bbl ballpark.

The U.S. horizontal rig count remains well below the 2014 peak, but due to remarkable advances in efficiency and well productivity, it is already high enough to drive very strong growth for several years. The U.S. shale industry still has a long runway of Tier 1 drilling opportunities, especially in key growth basins (the Permian, for example). And there's ample scope for further advances in productivity and efficiency, offsetting any cost reinflation from shale service providers and capping break-evens for marginal producers. But the industry can’t react quickly when it recognizes the danger because many of its rigs operate under fixed-length contracts with steep termination penalties. And when the rig count does decline, there will be an additional overhang related to the lag between drilling a well and bringing it on line. Nothing is ever certain in the world of oil, but a crude awakening for energy investors could very well be near at hand.

Looking past the near term, we expect a midcycle price of $55/bbl WTI. This estimate is based on our cost outlook for U.S. shale production, which we expect to be the marginal source of global supply. Sustainably lower shale break-evens mean the era of low-cost oil is here to stay. Our view on lower shale costs is driven in large part by our expectations for minimal inflation in proppant and pressure pumping costs.

Star Rating: 5 StarsEconomic Moat: WideFair Value Estimate: $48Fair Value Uncertainty: Low5-Star Price: $38.40

We think Spectra Energy Partners offers an attractive mix of valuation, business quality, and yield for investors. It has been dragged down with the rest of the master limited partnerships, yet its risk profile, growth potential, and assets are much different than its peers. Spectra has billions of dollars' worth of projects currently in execution, and parent Enbridge is committed to making Spectra its growth engine for U.S. projects. This gives us confidence that it can grow distributions at the high end of management’s 4%-6% target. Utilization on Spectra's pipes is high, and all pipelines generate fixed-fee cash flow from long-term contracts, making Spectra one of the most stable cash generators we cover. As the incumbent in many markets with high barriers to entry, Spectra has the ability to continue investing in incremental assets at high rates of return to strengthen its position, supporting its wide moat rating.

Star Rating: 5 StarsEconomic Moat: WideFair Value Estimate: $47Fair Value Uncertainty: Medium5-Star Price: $32.90

Wide-moat Enbridge represents our best idea for investors in the Canadian midstream sector. We see nearly 50% upside in the stock, while on average the Canadian midstream sector looks modestly undervalued. We believe the market doesn't realize the full potential of the company's growth portfolio, which is highlighted by the Line 3 replacement project (Canadian Mainline pipeline expansion). Investors appear to be skeptical that the project will obtain its final approval amid continued protests and opposition. We believe the project will obtain the remaining approval from the state of Minnesota. A final decision is expected by April, which we think will serve as a catalyst for the stock. Accordingly, we expect Enbridge to generate significant free cash flow, allowing the company to increase its dividend at approximately 10% annually over the next three years. The company is currently yielding approximately 6.5%.

Star Rating: 5 StarsEconomic Moat: NoneFair Value Estimate: $22Fair Value Uncertainty: Medium5-Star Price: $15.40

Uncertainty about long-term plans for the Energy Transfer family of companies seems to be holding market valuations down relative to what we think is fair value. Investors seem to be waiting for answers to questions regarding a potential consolidation, long-term growth opportunities, and management’s strategic direction. Yet, the Energy Transfer assets remain well positioned and highly profitable. In the past decade, Energy Transfer has built itself into one of the largest midstream energy companies with an enviable network of natural gas infrastructure primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region. Recent moves to simplify the corporate structure continue to diversify the Energy Transfer family's exposure across the U.S. energy value chain and improve its balance sheet after several years of outsize growth investment. We see double-digit distribution growth in the new consolidated structure as projects go into service in 2017-19.

