Does your fund have a surprise in store? Tracking error might give you the answer. Tracking error is a favorite measure of the investment industry. It measures the volatility of a fund that is not explained by the fund's index. In other words, it measures how much a fund's returns have varied from the index's.

Tracking error has some similarities to volatility and risk. Volatility measures such as standard deviation tell you how much a fund goes up and down. Risk is how much you lose or can lose by most investors' definitions. Tracking error wouldn't count as risk because a fund that tracks the S&P 500 perfectly would have zero tracking error even though it could lose or gain a chunk of its value quickly.

Nearly all equity fund managers watch their tracking error and active share, and fund company risk monitors compile reports on these trends for managers and their bosses. Some fund companies go so far as to set a tracking error (or sometimes active-share budget) for each fund. The budget can be based on the strategy and goals of a fund, the manager's skill level, or the fees that will have to be overcome to beat the benchmark.

Tracking error is worth a closer look because it can provide guidance on how a fund will behave in the future as well as how to use the fund in a portfolio. Because it is backward-looking, it still has some of the same limitations as standard deviation or past performance. If a fund makes crucial changes to its portfolio, it can become more like or less like its index than the tracking error would lead you to believe.

Let's review the funds in the Morningstar 500 with the largest three-year tracking errors as of the end of 2017.

Fairholme has a massive tracking error of 19.84 compared with 3.67 for the typical value fund. In fact, it is double that of the next-highest tracking error for large-value funds, which belongs to Artisan Value at 7.15. Fairholme has very little of its portfolio in Russell 1000 Value Index stocks. Rather, it is concentrated in some quirky smaller stocks and debt. The fund's performance has often been very different from that of the index in good and bad ways, so it's no surprise that it has a big tracking error. Still, the fact that its tracking error is off the charts confirms that the fund is very different from the index, indeed.

From a planning perspective, the tracking error is letting you know that you really wouldn't want a fund like Fairholme to play the role of providing value exposure to your portfolio. Rather, it suggests such funds are better used in small proportions in your overall portfolio.

Vanguard Precious Metals and Mining and T. Rowe Price Media & Telecommunications are next, with tracking errors around 18. In these two cases, the tracking error tells you the funds are not like the category index, but they aren't actually riskier than their peers. Kudos for truth in labeling from these two firms, as the answer is right there in the names. Vanguard includes mining stocks in the fund's portfolio, but the index and category peers don't. Likewise, T. Rowe's fund is in our communications group, whereas the category peers and index don't have media exposure.

Sequoia 's 13.36 tracking error is quite steep, but it is really an indicator of the limitations of tracking error. The fund's severe underperformance--its former top holding was the tumblingValeant Pharmaceuticals VRX--was quite surprising for those used to a fairly mild-mannered profile. But if you go back to the 2014 tracking-error figure, it was a more middling 5.55, because those chickens hadn't yet come home to roost. Now that the fund has a very big tracking error, it has sworn off such big bets on speculative companies, and its risk profile going forward is actually tamer than it was three years ago.

Matthews Emerging Asia has a tracking error of 12.5, and, in this case, it does indicate higher risk. The fund is designed to focus on smaller and frontier markets in Asia. But it is in the Asia ex-Japan Morningstar Category, which includes fairly developed markets like South Korea and Hong Kong alongside true emerging markets like Thailand, India, China, and Indonesia. So, it's not a shocker, but I think it is a good reminder that this might be Matthews' most-aggressive fund.

Fairholme Focused Income has a huge 11.9 tracking error, which is off the charts for a high-yield fund. Most high-yield funds avoid having more than say 2% or so exposure to any one issuer, but Fairholme Focused Income embraces issue risk.

Templeton Global Bond is intriguing, with a tracking error of 11.32. That's up sharply from three years ago, though Michael Hasenstab really hasn't changed his stripes. That high number is very much on the money as Hasenstab avoids many of the biggest markets in global-bond indexes in favor of emerging-markets debt, which he views as a better risk/reward payoff over the long term than Europe and Japan, where yields are tiny. In fact, he has been shorting the euro and yen, which is why tracking error has grown recently. This is a fairly risky fund, but, as tracking error indicates, it serves as a nice diversifier, and investors have been well-rewarded historically for that risk.

Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value has a rather steep 9.27 tracking error even though it is much less quirky than Fairholme and Sequoia. It doesn't have huge individual positions or big holdings outside mid-value. In this case, the fund's big tracking error comes from its deep-value strategy. The fund buys very cheap stocks way to the left of the Morningstar Style Box. And that means it has a lot of exposure to the economic and commodities cycles. Instead of its fate riding on a couple of huge bets, the fund has big swings based on those factors. In 2007 and 2008, it had dismal losses, followed by huge gains in the next two years. In the past decade, the fund has had four bottom-decile performances and four top-decile performances.

Unlike, say, Fairholme, this Hotchkis fund should be easier to use in a portfolio. If you have a growth-tilted portfolio without much on the deep-value side, this fund is a nice counterweight. However, its volatility suggests you wouldn't want it to be a core position.

So, what does it mean if an actively managed fund has low tracking error? It's likely that such a fund is widely diversified by security and sectors. And, yes, it figures to give you exposure that is pretty similar to the index. Thus, you would likely want to own these funds alongside a similar index fund.

Does that mean these are closet indexers to be shunned? No, but certainly you should compare them to the lowest-cost index funds available to you before you buy. The first place to look is the price. You want something to have low expenses if it is making only small bets to overcome the index.

You also want a sound strategy and good managers so that they again have a chance to beat the index. If it doesn't meet those tests, then skip it. But these less ambitious low-tracking-error funds tend to have some common attributes with index funds. They are low-cost and dependable sources of exposure that can often work well as core holdings.

Vanguard Growth & Income has a tracking error of just 0.96 for the three years ended December 2017. That's one of the lowest figures for an active fund you'll find. The fund is farmed out to three quantitative strategies that match the S&P 500's sector weightings. Those three subadvisors mean the portfolio is quite diffuse and indexlike. Each subadvisor seeks to beat the index through modest tilts such as overweighting the value side of the index. The fund charges just 0.34% for its Investor shares and 0.23% for Admiral, so it isn't starting far behind an index fund. Interestingly, the fund has modestly beaten the index since 2011 when the three subadvisors were in place. However, it lags slightly over the past 10 years. That neatly sums up the value proposition of this fund, which has a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Bronze.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income clocks in with the lowest tracking error among actively managed large-value funds at just 2.02. The fund is a cautious take on equity-income with limited issue and sector risk. John Linehan hasn't changed the strategy much except to take cash down to 2% from 7%. Despite the low tracking error, the fund is averaging a 200-basis-point gain versus the benchmark in Linehan's two years. Of course, two years is too short to learn much about skill, but it's a nice start.