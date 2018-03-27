Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

February was a tough month for fund flows in general.
By Alina Lamy | 03-27-18

February was a roller coaster for markets worldwide, and this volatility was reflected in fund flows. February's flows across all category types amounted to negative $7.7 billion, versus January's flows of positive $128.1 billion.

Specifically, investors shunned U.S. equity in February--not only active funds but passive ones as well. Redemptions of $8.4 billion from passive U.S. equity marked the first monthly outflow for the category since April 2015.

Despite international markets also being down last month, the international-equity category group saw inflows in February. In fact, it dethroned taxable bond, which had enjoyed the largest flows for quite a while, and took the lead with a $22.8 billion inflow overall. The majority of this inflow went to passive funds.

Taxable-bond flows diminished last month to only $5.2 billion. It was the smallest inflow for taxable bond since November 2016.

Among other trends last month:

  • Large blend, which used to be among the top-flowing Morningstar categories despite outflows on the active side, landed on the bottom-flowing list last month. This category is usually the beneficiary of passive flows because investors who index tend to prefer large blend (as opposed to growth- or value-specialized) funds. With overall passive flows into U.S. equity taking a dive in February, large blend was the hardest hit. 
  • Foreign large blend and diversified emerging markets remained among the top-flowing Morningstar categories as investors continued to focus on international equity. Intermediate-term bond continued to be the most popular option in the taxable-bond category.
  • High-yield bond experienced outflows for the fifth consecutive month.

Download the complete Asset Flows Commentary here.

Alina Lamy does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
