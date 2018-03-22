Knowing you need bond funds in your income arsenal is one thing; knowing what kind of bond funds you need is another.

The "right" type of bond fund or funds for you comes down to personal preferences. Do you want to stick with the highest-quality bonds you can find, or are you willing to delve into lower-quality bonds in exchange for higher yield? Will you forgo the incremental yield and diversification benefits that high-quality long-term bond funds offer for some protection against rising interest rates? Will you dabble in world bonds for yield pickup--and if yes, do you want currencies in the mix?

Once you have a sense of what you're looking for--and if you already have a bond portfolio, what you may be missing--limit your fund search to the groups that meet your criteria. Morningstar has sliced and diced the bond-fund landscape into a handful of manageable asset classes, listed below. Within each, we list some of Morningstar's favorite funds to get you started.

Funds landing in the long-term, intermediate-term, short-term, and ultrashort bond Morningstar categories cluster here. The funds blend government bonds, asset-backed or mortgage-backed securities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, and a modest dose of foreign bonds. Although some offerings are more income-oriented or more opportunistic than others, most provide decent exposure to a variety of bond types.

Three of Morningstar's favorites in this crowd are Fidelity Total Bond and Western Asset Core Bond . All three funds earn Morningstar Analyst Ratings of Gold and positive scores for all Morningstar pillars . (As a reminder, funds that earn Analyst Ratings of Gold are expected to outperform their categories and their benchmarks over a full market cycle.)

"An experienced team, a thoughtful long-term approach to investing, and an attractive price tag support Dodge & Cox Income's Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold," says Morningstar director of fixed-income strategies Sarah Bush. The managers invest with a three- to five-year time horizon, seeking to outperform the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index while minimizing the risk of loss. Turnover is low, yield generally exceeds those of its peers and benchmark, and duration tends to be shorter than the index.

Meanwhile, Fidelity Total Bond earns its Gold rating due to its low fees, deep resources, and consistently strong risk-adjusted returns. The managers don't make significant duration bets, but they do make active sector bets--usually contrarian in nature. As such, the fund can carry larger weightings in lower-quality and emerging-markets bonds than other funds in its category. Nevertheless, it has delivered over the long term.

Like Fidelity, Western Asset Core Bond is managed by one of the best bond shops around, supported by a large and diverse team. Management blends a macro outlook with individual security selection based on fundamental research. They'll go beyond the securities that populate their benchmark, the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. Senior analyst Maciej Kowara notes in his latest analysis, "It is hard to find a serious weakness" in the fund.

Silver-rated Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF is a top choice among ETFs, offering core fixed-income exposure at a very low cost. In fact, with an expense ratio of just 0.05%, the fund is one of the cheapest bond ETFs around. The fund tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which includes a mix of mortgage-backed securities, Treasuries, and corporate bonds. That benchmark includes neither high-yield nor foreign bonds.

For those seeking broader bond-market exposure via an ETF, Silver-rated iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF is a fine choice. It invests in U.S.-dollar-denominated bond across the credit spectrum, including high-yield bonds--and it carries a tiny 0.06%, to boot.

The multisector and nontraditional-bond fund set lands here. Like domestic taxable-bond funds, flexible bond funds can invest across a mix of bond types. Unlike domestic taxable-bond funds, flexible bond funds invest more aggressively in lower-quality paper and/or international debt. And nontraditional-bond funds, in particular, enjoy a high degree of interest-rate flexibility and may employ shorting. Simply put, these are the least-constrained bond funds.

The only mutual fund in this group to earn a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold is Loomis Sayles Bond . This fund courts plenty of credit, currency, and even equity risk, but it has earned a topnotch long-term record. Management takes a credit-intensive, often contrarian approach to the bond market. As a result, the fund demands patience from investors, as its returns don't often mimic those of its index nor its peers. "Loomis Sayles Bond's seasoned team, disciplined strategy, and solid long-term returns support its Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold," says Bush.

The highest-quality taxable-bond funds reside in this group. To be included in one of Morningstar's U.S. government-bond categories, a fund must keep at least 90% of its assets tucked in government securities. Funds that invest strictly in Treasuries, strictly in mortgage-backed securities, or in some combination of the two populate the group. There are three government-focused Morningstar categories included here, broken down by duration: short government, intermediate government, and long government.

Among this group, favorites include Fidelity GNMA and Vanguard GNMA ; both earn a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold and positive scores across all five Morningstar pillars.

Fidelity GNMA recently lost longtime manager Bill Irving, but Bush notes that the team he leaves behind is strong, and the strategy remains the same. The team invests at least 90% of assets in Ginne Mae MBS, with the remainder tucked in other issues backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government; they eschew interest-rate bets. Long-term results are strong, and a reasonable expense ratio helps, too.

Meanwhile, Vanguard GNMA's expense ratio isn't just reasonable; it's Admiral shares charge just 0.11%, which is one of the cheapest expense hurdles in the intermediate-term government-bond category. Manager Michael Garrett, of subadvisor Wellington Management, keeps things simple, with a portfolio largely comprised of Ginnie Mae mortgage pass-throughs. Thoughtful positioning and that low expense ratio have allowed the fund to shine relative to its peers over the long term.

These funds favor bonds issued by corporations. Morningstar categories in this group include corporate-bond funds, high-yield bond funds, and bank-loan funds. Corporate-bond funds focus on bonds rated investment-grade; these funds, therefore, exhibit some degree of interest-rate sensitivity. High-yield bond funds target bonds rated below investment-grade; these funds invite more credit risk than interest-rate risk. Finally, bank-loan funds also invest in securities rated below investment-grade, and their interest payments are periodically reset. Due to their floating rates, bank loans theoretically have limited sensitivity to interest-rate movements.

A favorite here is the currently closed T. Rowe Price High Yield , which earns a a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold and positive scores across all five Morningstar Pillars. "Rigorous bottom-up credit selection has been successfully married with top-down macro analysis from T. Rowe Price's veteran investment committee members, all at a reasonable price," notes senior analyst Cara Esser.

Other highly rated funds that are open to new investors in this group include Silver-rated Fidelity High Income and

On the ETF front, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF , which earns a Silver rating, tracks the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index. Tracking error has been low, and the fund levies just a 7 basis point management fee. That said, analyst Phillip Yoo notes in his latest analysis: "But its market-cap weighting approach leads to an unintended, concentrated financial sector bet."

The funds in this group home in on fixed-income securities issued by governments and corporations outside of the United States. That's about the only thing they all have in common. World-bond funds, in particular, must invest at minimum 40% of their assets in non-U.S. debt, but some exclude U.S. debt entirely, or focus on corporates rather than governments, or hedge currencies--or don't. Emerging-markets debt funds, meanwhile, keep at least 65% of their assets in developing-markets debt; but here, too, there are significant variations in currency strategies.

Templeton Global Bond earns a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold. "Manager Michael Hasenstab's investment themes and ability to find the right bargains have led to topnotch long-term performance," notes senior analyst Karin Anderson. "His experience, a skilled and generally stable analyst bench, the fund's consistent approach, and attractive fees earn this fund a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold." Moreso than his peers, Hasenstab has preferred emerging-markets debt and currencies.

As their names suggest, inflation-protected bond funds seek to protect investors from rising inflation. As such, these funds invest in securities whose principal values adjust along with the rate of inflation. However, these funds aren't impervious to changes in interest rates: They will likely suffer if rates rise for a reason other than rising inflation.

Morningstar's favorites here are Gold-rated Vanguard Inflation-Protected Securities and Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index . The former fund is managed by Gemma Wright-Casparius, who employs a straightforward approach that sticks strictly to Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. "Unlike many funds in the inflation-protected bond Morningstar category, this one does not court additional risk by looking for extra sources of return in commodities, high-yield bonds, or other assets," says analyst Brian Moriarty. Low fees seal the deal.

The latter fund, meanwhile, focuses on shorter-duration fare. "The fund's short duration reduces interest-rate risk and provides a high correlation to immediate inflation but leads to a lower yield and return than most of its peers," says Yoo. The fund has done an excellent job of tracking its index over time, and carries a modest 0.07% expense ratio. It's also available as an ETF with the ticker .

