We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended March 9.
Morningstar.com
03-17-18
Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
3
With the rise in interest rates in the past couple of months, the utilities sector is now open for stock-pickers, says equities strategist Travis Miller. Among high-quality dividend-payers, we think these three stocks
are attractively priced and offer good total return prospects.
10
Dividend-growth investing involves investing in companies whose cash flows are healthy and growing and have translated into a growing dividend payout. While such companies don't go on sale very often, to find some bargains, we sorted the 450-plus constituents in the Dividend Growth Index to find the 10 cheapest stocks
relative to our analysts' estimate of their intrinsic value.
76
Cambridge University physicist and best-selling author Stephen Hawking died Wednesday at the age of 76. Given only a few years to live when he was initially diagnosed with ALS over 50 years ago, Hawking pushed the limits of what was possible and was an "emblem of human determination and curiosity," The New York Times wrote
.
3
Gold-rated Vanguard 500 Index
is the best-known S&P 500 index-tracking fund, with more than $400 billion in assets. Think you know all there is to know about the fund? Check out these three facts
.
4
Incorporating environmental, social, and governance analysis into an investment process can help uncover hidden risks or provide an early warning signal of risks that investors may be underappreciating, said head of sustainability research Jon Hale. Sustainalytics' recently published report, "10 for 2018: ESG Risks on the Horizon," examines ESG-related risks that are becoming more material in 10 industries and how companies within those industries are addressing these issues. Here are four of the findings
.
2
Two Gold-rated funds, FMI Large Cap
and FMI Common Stock
, are run with the same collaborative, high-conviction approach. The funds' conservative portfolios are prone to lag in up markets, as has been the case recently, but over a full cycle they have shown they can deliver index and peer-beating results, which look even more impressive when adjusted for risk.
Most Popular Articles
Most Popular Videos
Most Requested Stock Quotes
Apple
IBM
Alphabet
GE
Amazon.com
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Dodge & Cox Stock
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
PowerShares QQQ
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
