Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Investing Specialists

We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended March 9.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Morningstar.com | 03-17-18 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

3
With the rise in interest rates in the past couple of months, the utilities sector is now open for stock-pickers, says equities strategist Travis Miller. Among high-quality dividend-payers, we think these three stocks are attractively priced and offer good total return prospects.

10
Dividend-growth investing involves investing in companies whose cash flows are healthy and growing and have translated into a growing dividend payout. While such companies don't go on sale very often, to find some bargains, we sorted the 450-plus constituents in the Dividend Growth Index to find the 10 cheapest stocks relative to our analysts' estimate of their intrinsic value.

76
Cambridge University physicist and best-selling author Stephen Hawking died Wednesday at the age of 76. Given only a few years to live when he was initially diagnosed with ALS over 50 years ago, Hawking pushed the limits of what was possible and was an "emblem of human determination and curiosity," The New York Times wrote.

3
Gold-rated Vanguard 500 Index is the best-known S&P 500 index-tracking fund, with more than $400 billion in assets. Think you know all there is to know about the fund? Check out these three facts.

4
Incorporating environmental, social, and governance analysis into an investment process can help uncover hidden risks or provide an early warning signal of risks that investors may be underappreciating, said head of sustainability research Jon Hale. Sustainalytics' recently published report, "10 for 2018: ESG Risks on the Horizon," examines ESG-related risks that are becoming more material in 10 industries and how companies within those industries are addressing these issues. Here are four of the findings.

2
Two Gold-rated funds,  FMI Large Cap and  FMI Common Stock , are run with the same collaborative, high-conviction approach. The funds' conservative portfolios are prone to lag in up markets, as has been the case recently, but over a full cycle they have shown they can deliver index and peer-beating results, which look even more impressive when adjusted for risk.

Most Popular Articles 

Most Popular Videos 

Most Requested Stock Quotes
Apple
IBM
Alphabet
GE
Amazon.com

Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Dodge & Cox Stock
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
PowerShares QQQ
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.