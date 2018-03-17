



The wave of departures began last week when Airbnb announced its hire of Greeley. As president of homes, he'll be responsible for the newly launched Airbnb Plus, a subplatform for "high-quality homes," among other initiatives. Greeley spent the past 18 years at Amazon, where he helped invent and launch its Prime service, which, as of last year, was being used by an estimated 65% of US.. households.Days later, Uber announced the addition of Assaf Ronen as its newest senior vice president and head of product. He'd been VP of voice at Amazon since 2014. For six years prior to that, he was a general manager at Microsoft. Ronen will be replacing Daniel Graf, who left Uber last week after about three years with the ride-hailing giant.The latest Amazonian to jump ship is Sebastian Gunningham, an SVP of seller services for more than a decade. He is joining WeWork as vice chair, reporting directly to its CEO Adam Neumann. According to Fortune, WeWork isn't quite sure what it's going to do with Gunningham just yet. (But why pass up talent like that, right?)Several of Amazon's remaining leaders have been at the company since the 1990s. More than half of the direct reports to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have been there since around 2000.The three senior leaders who departed Amazon in the past week had 33 years of combined experience at the company, just three years shy of Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky's 36 years of age.Whatever the case, talent retention problems could very well threaten the company's ability to grow and innovate at a time when, economy-wide, employment is rapidly approaching levels of tightness not seen since the height of the dot-com bubble.Back then the "Everything Store" was still better known as "Earth's Biggest Bookstore."