It seems almost unthinkable: A little more than a decade ago, in 2007, FDIC-insured cash investments were paying almost 5%. Fast forward a decade--and a financial crisis--later, and investors find themselves cheering that yields have topped 1.5%. Seemingly every rock has been turned over in search of income.
Of course, yield has been a crucial component of stock and especially bond investors' returns over time: With the Federal Reserve poised to continue to boost interest rates and return potential of stocks constrained by high valuations, a portfolio's income production is apt to be an even bigger driver of returns in the future than has been the case in recent decades. Yet the fact that investors have been so income-starved for so long makes it especially important to be discerning when incorporating yield-producing securities into your portfolio.
All this week, we'll be exploring the role of income-producing securities in a portfolio, and sharing some of our analysts' best ideas in the yield patch. We'll start with a broad overview of income-producing strategies: tax implications, how best to extract retirement income from a portfolio, and mistakes to avoid when you're on the hunt for income. Then, we'll take a closer look at various types of income-producing securities, and this is where the picks come in. We'll discuss our favorite stocks and funds with above-market dividend yields, as well as stock and fund picks that fall into the dividend-growth camp. Later in the week we'll give bonds their due, focusing on taxable and municipal bonds on successive days. On each of those days, we'll also discuss some of the key pitfalls to watch out for.
Tune in throughout the week for concrete picks and strategies.
Monday, March 19:
Nuts and Bolts
How to Extract Income from a Retirement Portfolio
We compare different strategies for generating cash flows, from pure total return to income-centric approaches to annuities.
Income-Seekers: 4 Mistakes to Avoid
Low bond yields and the prospect of rising rates have the potential to trip up yield-focused stock and bond investors.
How Your Investment Income Is Taxed
A quick rundown of how the income produced by different investment types is treated at tax time.
Our Best Dividend-Stock Ideas
We think Enbridge, P&G, Duke Energy, and Restaurant Brands offer durable dividends at good prices.
Tuesday, March 20:
Dividend Yield Stocks
Wednesday, March 21:
Dividend Growth Stocks
Thursday, March 22:
Taxable Fixed Income
Friday, March 23:
Tax-Free Fixed Income
