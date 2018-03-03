Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
We featured Morningstar's Guide to IRAs
--five days of articles and videos dedicated coaching investors on every aspect of IRA investing. Topics ranged from the basics of choosing an IRA to the nitty-gritty of investment selection, as well as practical tips for managing IRAs as part of a broader retirement portfolio plan. Premium members also have access to an hourlong webcast
, in which Morningstar's top researchers shared their best core and noncore investment ideas for IRAs: mutual funds, ETFs, and individual stocks.
After meeting with steel and aluminum executives at the White House on March 1, President Donald Trump announced that he'll be enacting a 25% steel tariff and a 10% aluminum tariff in the coming week. Senior analyst Andrew Lane explains
the effect a targeted or blanket approach to tariffs would have on the steel and aluminum industries and on our company valuations.
The Pew Research Center recognizes five distinct generational cohorts: silent, baby boomer, Generation X, millennial, and the yet-to-be-named post-millennial generation. In this article
, the think tank defines the cutoffs between those generations in an effort to make them “analytically meaningful” rather than arbitrary.
60%
Nearly 60% of unique active U.S. stock funds beat their indexes during the late-January/early-February correction, bolstering the argument that active funds prove their worth in down markets. Jeff Ptak, head of global manager research, explores
whether this has borne out over longer market corrections, and if so, whether that is reason to choose active funds over passive.
Foreign large-growth, -blend, and -value funds are cornerstones of many investors' portfolios, and they posted robust gains in 2017. Here
, senior manager research analyst Bill Rocco reviews how five prominent Morningstar Medalists in these categories have fared since they earned their current Morningstar Analyst Ratings.
Value stocks have underperformed their growth counterparts in recent years, which invites the question, are there bargains to be found? We examined the nearly 500 constituents of the Morningstar US Value Index, focusing on firms that have economic moats of wide or narrow, to find the 10 cheapest value stocks
as measured by price/fair value.
