Merger and acquisition activity in North America and Europe added up to $2.93 trillion in 2017, marking the fourth straight year of at least $2.9 trillion in total deal value. Deal count decreased nearly 17% year over year, but multiple factors converged to drive median deal size up to $40 million for the year, a 33% increase over 2016.

Our 2017 Annual M&A report provides the analysis behind these data points as well as insight into trends of all types, including which sectors saw the biggest growth and how specific macroeconomic factors affected the industry. Here are 10 key charts from the report, which is available to download in full here