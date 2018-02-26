Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Fund Spy

This fund has appeal even if some trailing-return periods are underwhelming.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Russel Kinnel | 02-26-18 | 06:00 AM | Email Article

I recently recommended  Royce Special Equity as a good fund to buy in the current environment. That spurred a reader to politely ask me what I was smoking.

About the Author
Russel Kinnel is director of manager research for Morningstar.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

Well, to be specific, he asked what I saw in a fund with such lousy five- and 15-year performance. That’s a good question.

Here’s what I see. Lead manager Charlie Dreifus looks for companies with sparkling clean accounting and low debt. Ideally, they’re also trading cheaply. This leads him to some nice, boring little companies that tend to lag in strong rallies but make it up on the downside. Few funds focus as much on accounting issues, and that makes it stand out. The fund’s debt/capital ratio of 17.5 is half that of the small-value Morningstar Category.

In 2008, the fund lost 19.6% when the S&P lost 37%. It gets 5 stars for its 10-year record despite returns that are just modestly above average because its risk was well below average. If you look back to the fund’s inception, so that you are spanning two bear markets, Dreifus put up a return of 9.46% annualized versus 8.3%. When you risk-adjust returns using the Sortino ratio, the fund tops all the other small-value funds we cover with a 0.92 compared with 0.66 for  Vanguard Small Cap Value .

Another thing I see is the fund’s appeal as a diversifier. Because it is a relatively focused portfolio of clean-accounting small caps, the fund is less like the S&P 500 than most. Its R-squared is just 39 compared with 57 for  Diamond Hill Small Cap and even modestly better than  DFA U.S. Small Cap Value , which clocks in at 43.

I think one of the main reasons to go into small value is to boost diversification, and Royce Special Equity delivers that nicely. I own the fund, so my money is where my mouth is.



Where I Could Be Wrong
I see two potential challenges for my bull case. First, the fund’s defenses are not as bulletproof as, say, a high-quality short-term bond fund. It’s more or less math that such a fund will hold up better when interest rates spike or credit risk strikes. The fund is close to being fully invested (cash stands at 10%), and we know that every bear market is different. Maybe the next one will strike small value harder than anything else and maybe growth will hold up much better, so that the fund’s cheap stocks don’t offer as much protection. The fund does have an overweighting in consumer cyclicals. It could happen, but I still think it's likely that this fund will outperform in the next bear market anyway.

Another source of concern is that Dreifus is 73. Steven McBoyle was named assistant portfolio manager and is clearly meant to take over when Dreifus steps down. McBoyle has experience. He’s been at Royce since 2007 and was at Lord Abbett before that. He’s well-versed in this fund’s strategy, so I’m confident the process won’t change much. But will McBoyle execute as well as Dreifus? He’s already contributing to the fund today, but we won’t really know until a few years after he’s taken the helm.

 

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Russel Kinnel has a position in the following securities mentioned above: RYSEX Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.