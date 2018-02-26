Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Special Report

PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Morningstar.com | 02-26-18 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

The volatility that shook the markets in late January and early February 2018 was a reminder to all investors about what they control and what they don't. Out of their control: the direction of interest rates, inflation, and the trajectories of the stock and bond markets. Within their control: savings rates, asset allocations, expenses, and tax treatment of their investments.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

Making an IRA contribution helps bring together several of these "take control" elements into a single action. Boosting savings is one of the best ways to gain control in uncertain market environments; doing so in a tax-sheltered wrapper like an IRA, and selecting a low-cost investment to put inside of it, helps give the account's return potential a further boost. Investors can also use their new IRA contributions to help bring their portfolios' asset allocations in line with their targets: Nine years into the current bull market, many investors are light on bonds, so new IRA contributions might reasonably be directed into the asset class. (Punching your holdings into Morningstar's X-Ray tool is the best way to see how you stand.)

Morningstar's weeklong Guide to IRAs is designed to coach investors on every aspect of IRA investing: from the basics of choosing an IRA to the nitty-gritty of investment-selection to practical tips for managing IRAs as part of a broader retirement portfolio plan. Along the way, we'll help you chart a plan for conversions, rebalancing, sequencing withdrawals, incorporating IRAs in an estate plan, and much more.

We'll have a live, hourlong webcast for Morningstar.com Premium Members on Thursday, March 1. During the event, Morningstar's top researchers will share their best core and noncore investment ideas for IRAs: mutual funds, ETFs, and individual stocks.

We hope you can visit us each day of our Guide to IRAs week, but in case you miss anything, you can find links to all of our coverage on this page. We'll update it every morning with each day's article and video reports.

Monday, Feb. 26: IRA Contributions, Nuts and Bolts
How to Get the Most Our of Your IRA Contributions
Backdoor Roth IRAs: What You Need to Know
10 IRA Contribution Mistakes to Avoid 
How to Decide Between a Roth or Traditional IRA  
Should You Make IRA Contributions After Age 65?  

Tuesday, Feb. 27: Conversions, Rollovers, and Recharacterizations

Wednesday, Feb 28: IRAs in Retirement

Thursday, March 1: 12 p.m. CST, live IRA webcast--an exclusive event for Morningstar.com Premium Members.

Friday, March 2: IRAs and Estate Planning

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.