Flows for all category groups totaled $128.1 billion in January, setting a monthly record. The previous largest flow, $116.2 billion, occurred in January 2013.

The taxable bond category topped all categories, receiving a total inflow of $47.0 billion, almost equally distributed between active and passive. International equity attracted $41.9 billion, with the majority of those flows going to passive funds. In fact, the international equity category group attracted its largest monthly flow since April 2015.

Passive U.S. equity funds saw their largest monthly inflow since December 2016, attracting $41 billion; active U.S. equity funds saw outflows of $24 billion.

Large blend was the overall top-flowing Morningstar category in January despite a $7.3 billion outflow on the active side.

High-yield bond funds experienced outflows for the fourth consecutive month.

On the active side, American Funds rallied in January with a $7.9 billion inflow.

PIMCO Income and Oakmark International maintained a place on the top-flowing list in January. They were the most popular funds in the taxable-bond and international-equity category groups, respectively. Newcomer American Funds Tax-Exempt Bond stole first place, however, revealing investor appetite for municipal bonds. In the passive arena, SPDR S&P 500 ETF received the largest flows in January, just as it did in December.

