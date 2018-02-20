Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Our Picks

Our new quantitative rating identifies these small companies as having sustainable long-term competitive advantages.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Karen Wallace | 02-20-18 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

When we analyze companies at Morningstar to estimate the equity's intrinsic value, the most important step involves identifying economic moats, or structural barriers that protect companies from competition. 

About the Author
Karen Wallace is a senior editor with Morningstar.com. Follow her on Twitter @KarenW60602.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

What makes a moat? Our analysts look for companies whose returns on invested capital are likely to exceed its weighted average cost of capital in the future. We also look for firms that appear to have at least one of the five sources of sustainable competitive advantage (intangible assets, cost advantage, switching costs, network effect, or efficient scale).

It's more difficult to find smaller-cap firms that exhibit moat-worthy characteristics. Strong and enduring competitive advantages are promising for any company, but they are particularly attractive for smaller companies with long growth runways, as they have the ability to compound shareholders' capital at high rates of return over long periods of time.

In November, we wrote about seven small-cap companies to which our analysts have assigned wide economic moats, meaning that we think they have advantages that will allow them fend off competitors and remain profitable for at least 20 years. We are again looking at wide-moat small caps, but this time we are incorporating a new implement in our toolkit: the quantitative moat rating, which is a component of our quantitative equity rating.

Though Morningstar has one of the largest independent equity research teams in the world, with 120 analysts covering approximately 1,000 equities in the U.S., we're not able to cover every stock that our users own or want to research. Our quantitative equity rating allows us to greatly expand our reach.

The Quantitative Economic Moat Rating is analogous to Morningstar's Economic Moat Rating in that both are meant to describe the strength of a firm's competitive position. But the quantitative moat rating is generated by a statistical model that is based on Morningstar's analyst-driven equity ratings; it is designed to predict the economic moat rating a Morningstar analyst would assign to the stock. 

Below we list 13 stocks with wide quantitative moat ratings. (Analyst Reports are not available for companies under quantitative coverage.)

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Karen Wallace does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.