Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Stock Strategist Industry Reports

It boasts a big dollar value, but opposition will necessitate revisions.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Kristoffer Inton | 02-14-18 | 06:00 AM | Email Article

On Feb. 12, the Trump administration released a 55-page outline of its long-touted infrastructure plan. After reviewing the 10-year, $1.5 trillion proposal, we’re left underwhelmed. In its current form, the plan isn’t the panacea that U.S. infrastructure desperately needs. However, given the importance of addressing infrastructure, we think this plan will serve as a starting point. Although there are significant challenges facing the passage of an associated funding bill, we continue to believe that infrastructure is in such critical need that a solution is inevitable.

About the Author
Kristoffer Inton is an equity analyst for Morningstar.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

In its 2017 Infrastructure Report Card, the American Society of Civil Engineers estimated that the United States needs $2 trillion in infrastructure investment to address the system’s poor and still-deteriorating conditions. At first glance, the $1.5 trillion Trump plan looks like a decent effort to address these needs. Upon further examination, however, we’re not optimistic that the plan will achieve the desired outcome.

First, as had been communicated by the administration before the official release of the plan, the federal government will be providing only $200 billion of the $1.5 trillion of funding. The Trump administration hopes to structure funding in such a way to offer significant incentives for state governments, local governments, and private companies to provide the difference. However, this approach has its shortcomings. Many state and local governments are not in the fiscal condition to direct tax dollars to infrastructure. This would leave the states in the best fiscal health--and not necessarily the ones in the greatest need--in a relatively stronger position to capture federal dollars. Additionally, private company investment isn’t necessarily suitable for certain types of infrastructure. Private investors require some sort of return, typically in the form of a toll. But tolling isn’t easily added for arterial roads and many other types of infrastructure.

Second, although it’s just a small piece of total proposed funding, the source of the $200 billion of federal funding is likely to draw significant political opposition from both sides of the aisle. On one side, many Democrats have already expressed that they believe the plan relies too heavily on the private sector and does not provide enough federal funding. On the other side, Republicans are likely to hesitate on more spending, given how large the federal deficit is expected to be following 2017 tax reform and the recently passed spending bill. The White House has proposed funding the federal portion through spending cuts in other programs, but we think this would only draw more ire from Democrats.

Last, even if the proposed plan worked perfectly, it would only add additional infrastructure funding for the next 10 years. While this would help pay for projects in desperate need across the country, it does not provide longer-term funding stability. A longer-term solution will be required to pay for ongoing repair and maintenance. For example, by failing to increase the gas tax in response to improving gas mileage and inflation, the plan leaves the Highway Trust Fund in its current dwindling state.

At the company level, we don’t plan to change our fair value estimates for any of the aggregates, cement, or steel companies we cover. Our existing forecast is based on the assumption that the federal government increases funding just enough to stem ongoing deterioration, which still represents a meaningful increase from current levels. If any future revisions provide a higher certainty of funding, we’d reassess our volume, pricing, and profitability outlooks assumptions across our aggregates, cement, and steel coverage.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Kristoffer Inton does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.