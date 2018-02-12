To help investors address those questions and cope with the market volatility in a concrete and productive way, we've put together a Market Downturn Toolkit. It outlines some worthwhile jobs to tackle during a downturn--or any time, really--along with the tools you need to get them done. Not only will knocking off those jobs give you more confidence in your plan--or at least focus your attention on the steps you need to take in order to get it in better shape--but it will also serve to distract your attention from activities that aren't helpful, like compulsively checking your portfolio balance or the S&P's minute-by-minute fluctuations.
Job: Check Up on the Reasonableness of Your Stock/Bond Mix
As markets have trended up for the better part of the decade, it has been easy to let equity winners ride. The net effect of that inattention is that untended portfolios have become progressively more equity-heavy and volatile: A portfolio that was 60% stock/40% bond in 2009 is more than 80% stock today, even factoring in the recent sell-off. Thus, a key job for investors attempting to see if their portfolios are too risky is to assess their asset allocations. Morningstar's X-Ray functionality, accessible via Portfolio Manager
or the Instant X-Ray tool
, enables you to see how your portfolio is positioned today, taking into account the underlying holdings of the mutual funds in your portfolio. Armed with that information, you can then compare your data with that of a sensible benchmark. Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes
are a good starting point; checking out your allocations relative to those of a good target-date fund geared toward your retirement date, such as Vanguard's and BlackRock's Lifepath Index series, can also be useful.
People who are retired or getting closer to retirement can use their own portfolio spending amounts to dictate a sensible asset allocation framework, as discussed here
. My Model Portfolios, which use Morningstar’s Lifetime Allocation indexes to shape their asset allocations, provide an additional tool for benchmarking the reasonableness of an asset allocation. Don't forget to check liquid reserves: My Bucket portfolios for retirees include one to two years' worth of portfolio spending needs in true cash instruments. For folks who are still working, three to six months' worth of living expenses in cash is a good baseline. High-income earners, contractors, or those with more specialized careers should shoot for a year or more of living expenses in cash reserves.
The Toolkit
Morningstar Portfolio Manager
Morningstar’s Instant X-Ray Tool
Morningstar Lifetime Allocation Indexes
Model Portfolios for Savers and Retirees
Job: See If Your Plan Is on Track
Many investors naturally wonder if an investment downturn is going to be so severe that it derails their plans. Will retirement--which seemed so close just a few short weeks ago--need to wait? Are there any ways to make a save?
The gold standard for getting a check on the viability your plan is to sit down with a fee-only financial planner; this article
provides a checklist you can use when seeking professional advice. There are also plenty of online tools available for DIYers aiming to get their arms around whether their retirement plans are on track. I've long recommended T. Rowe Price's Retirement Income Calculator
, but it's worthwhile to sample a range of opinions. The Bogleheads site includes a helpful compendium
of retirement-planning calculators with links. For the truly time-pressed, Vanguard's Retirement Nest Egg Calculator
and Fidelity's Retirement Score tool
are worth checking out. All calculators require you to plug in some return assumptions; this article
takes stock of market experts' long-term forecasts.
To keep your plan on track on an ongoing basis, an investment policy statement
is invaluable. You can customize yours to suit your own needs, but at a minimum, your document should state your investment goals (date, amount, duration), ongoing contribution amounts, basic asset allocation framework, and what qualities you're seeking in your investments. Retirees and pre-retirees should also maintain a separate retirement policy statement
that documents their withdrawal-rate system, among other key retirement planning factors.
The Toolkit
Choosing a Financial Advisor: An Investor's Checklist
T. Rowe Price Retirement Income Calculato
Vanguard Retirement Nest Egg Calculator
Fidelity Retirement Score Tool
Investment Policy Statement Worksheet
Retirement Policy Statement Worksheet
Job: Check Up on Investment Quality
After you've assessed your portfolio's asset allocation and viability, take a closer look at the quality of the investments you've chosen to populate your plan. Of course, Morningstar.com features a dizzying array of data for stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. Rather than being blinded by short-term gains (or losses), try to focus instead on the big picture. Do your holdings align with the qualities you've laid out in your investment policy statement (above)? Is your portfolio as streamlined as it can be, or can you identify redundancies? Do your holdings earn strong ratings from Morningstar's analyst team--medalist ratings for funds and exchange-traded funds, ratings of 3 or better for stocks?
The Toolkit
Morningstar's Medalist Mutual Funds
Morningstar's Medalist ETFs
Morningstar's Highly Rated Stocks
Job: Check Up on Your Spending
Investors are often exhorted to focus on what they can control when the markets are uncertain and volatile. At the top of the "In Your Control" list should be your savings and spending rates: How much you are able to invest on an ongoing basis will be by far the biggest determinant of when and whether you reach your financial goals. A strong market and enlarged portfolio balances can stoke a "wealth effect," making it more comfortable to spend than you otherwise would. If you haven't done a budget recently, there are a host of online tools and apps for tracking your expenses on an ongoing basis. Alternatively, you can create a budget the old-fashioned way, using an Excel spreadsheet or other budget worksheet.
The Toolkit
Budget Worksheet
Job: Check Up on Investment Costs
Since we're on the topic of expenses, do you know what you're paying for your portfolio on an ongoing basis? Most investors don't, even though managing investment costs is one of the best ways to improve your take-home return. If you have a portfolio saved in Morningstar's Portfolio Manager
, you can find valuable summary statistics about what you're paying in the Fees & Expenses section of the X-Ray overview: your average mutual fund expense ratio, the expense ratio of a similarly weighted portfolio with average expenses, and your total expenses in dollars and cents. If your portfolio's expense ratio isn't comfortably below average, click the X-Ray Details tab, then Fees & Expenses below that, to see how each of your holdings stack up relative to their category peers. The Expense tab for individual mutual funds and ETFs provides a wealth of comparative and historical expense data.
The Toolkit
Morningstar's Portfolio Manager
(click on X-Ray, then X-Ray Overview; the Fees & Expenses section is at the bottom of the left column)
Morningstar's Instant X-Ray
Job: Check Up on Tax Efficiency
In a related vein, are you managing your portfolio with an eye toward reducing the drag of taxes? Are you taking maximum advantage of your tax-sheltered options? If you have taxable, nonretirement holdings, have you populated that portion of your portfolio with investments that limit taxable income and capital gains distributions?
With 1099s rolling in for the 2017 tax year, it's a good time to take stock of the drag that taxes are exerting on your returns. By clicking on the "Tax" tab of mutual funds and ETF reports, you can see a suite of tax-efficiency data that compares each holding to its peers. If you see a long-term tax-cost ratio of 1% or more, that's a red flag that a holding is a better fit for a tax-sheltered account. Bond investors can use the Tax-Equivalent Yield function of Morningstar's Bond Calculator
to determine if municipal or taxable bonds are a better bet for their taxable accounts.
The Toolkit
Conduct a Tax Audit of Your Portfolio
Tax-Equivalent Yield Calculator
(compares taxable bonds with municipal bonds)