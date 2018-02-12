Those are worthwhile pieces of advice during market corrections like the one we've experienced recently. But they can ring a little platitudinous for some investors. How do they know if the course they're on is the right course? What if they don't know what their asset allocations are, let alone whether they're reasonable? And which factors do they actually control, and how can they control them?

To help investors address those questions and cope with the market volatility in a concrete and productive way, we've put together a Market Downturn Toolkit. It outlines some worthwhile jobs to tackle during a downturn--or any time, really--along with the tools you need to get them done. Not only will knocking off those jobs give you more confidence in your plan--or at least focus your attention on the steps you need to take in order to get it in better shape--but it will also serve to distract your attention from activities that aren't helpful, like compulsively checking your portfolio balance or the S&P's minute-by-minute fluctuations.

As markets have trended up for the better part of the decade, it has been easy to let equity winners ride. The net effect of that inattention is that untended portfolios have become progressively more equity-heavy and volatile: A portfolio that was 60% stock/40% bond in 2009 is more than 80% stock today, even factoring in the recent sell-off. Thus, a key job for investors attempting to see if their portfolios are too risky is to assess their asset allocations. Morningstar's X-Ray functionality, accessible via Portfolio Manager or the Instant X-Ray tool , enables you to see how your portfolio is positioned today, taking into account the underlying holdings of the mutual funds in your portfolio. Armed with that information, you can then compare your data with that of a sensible benchmark. Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes are a good starting point; checking out your allocations relative to those of a good target-date fund geared toward your retirement date, such as Vanguard's and BlackRock's Lifepath Index series, can also be useful.

People who are retired or getting closer to retirement can use their own portfolio spending amounts to dictate a sensible asset allocation framework, as discussed here . My Model Portfolios, which use Morningstar’s Lifetime Allocation indexes to shape their asset allocations, provide an additional tool for benchmarking the reasonableness of an asset allocation. Don't forget to check liquid reserves: My Bucket portfolios for retirees include one to two years' worth of portfolio spending needs in true cash instruments. For folks who are still working, three to six months' worth of living expenses in cash is a good baseline. High-income earners, contractors, or those with more specialized careers should shoot for a year or more of living expenses in cash reserves.

Many investors naturally wonder if an investment downturn is going to be so severe that it derails their plans. Will retirement--which seemed so close just a few short weeks ago--need to wait? Are there any ways to make a save?

To keep your plan on track on an ongoing basis, an investment policy statement is invaluable. You can customize yours to suit your own needs, but at a minimum, your document should state your investment goals (date, amount, duration), ongoing contribution amounts, basic asset allocation framework, and what qualities you're seeking in your investments. Retirees and pre-retirees should also maintain a separate retirement policy statement that documents their withdrawal-rate system, among other key retirement planning factors.

After you've assessed your portfolio's asset allocation and viability, take a closer look at the quality of the investments you've chosen to populate your plan. Of course, Morningstar.com features a dizzying array of data for stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs. Rather than being blinded by short-term gains (or losses), try to focus instead on the big picture. Do your holdings align with the qualities you've laid out in your investment policy statement (above)? Is your portfolio as streamlined as it can be, or can you identify redundancies? Do your holdings earn strong ratings from Morningstar's analyst team--medalist ratings for funds and exchange-traded funds, ratings of 3 or better for stocks?

Investors are often exhorted to focus on what they can control when the markets are uncertain and volatile. At the top of the "In Your Control" list should be your savings and spending rates: How much you are able to invest on an ongoing basis will be by far the biggest determinant of when and whether you reach your financial goals. A strong market and enlarged portfolio balances can stoke a "wealth effect," making it more comfortable to spend than you otherwise would. If you haven't done a budget recently, there are a host of online tools and apps for tracking your expenses on an ongoing basis. Alternatively, you can create a budget the old-fashioned way, using an Excel spreadsheet or other budget worksheet.

Since we're on the topic of expenses, do you know what you're paying for your portfolio on an ongoing basis? Most investors don't, even though managing investment costs is one of the best ways to improve your take-home return. If you have a portfolio saved in Morningstar's Portfolio Manager , you can find valuable summary statistics about what you're paying in the Fees & Expenses section of the X-Ray overview: your average mutual fund expense ratio, the expense ratio of a similarly weighted portfolio with average expenses, and your total expenses in dollars and cents. If your portfolio's expense ratio isn't comfortably below average, click the X-Ray Details tab, then Fees & Expenses below that, to see how each of your holdings stack up relative to their category peers. The Expense tab for individual mutual funds and ETFs provides a wealth of comparative and historical expense data.

Morningstar's Portfolio Manager (click on X-Ray, then X-Ray Overview; the Fees & Expenses section is at the bottom of the left column)

In a related vein, are you managing your portfolio with an eye toward reducing the drag of taxes? Are you taking maximum advantage of your tax-sheltered options? If you have taxable, nonretirement holdings, have you populated that portion of your portfolio with investments that limit taxable income and capital gains distributions?