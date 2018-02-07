Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Stock Strategist Industry Reports

Halliburton looks especially overvalued.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Preston Caldwell | 02-07-18 | 06:00 AM | Email Article

Overall, fourth-quarter results from the integrated oilfield services companies-- Baker Hughes ,  Halliburton ,  Schlumberger , and  Weatherford International --were in line with ongoing trends, with few surprises for investors. Across the board, the companies experienced robust revenue growth in the high single digits. Likewise, there was continued strengthening in margins, with the primary exception of Weatherford, which remains mired in a seemingly endless restructuring campaign.

About the Author
Preston Caldwell is an equity analyst for Morningstar.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

The strengthening financial results are largely due to the improvement in U.S. shale operations, where activity steadily increased throughout 2017. The impact on the bottom line has occurred primarily through the benefit of operating leverage. True pricing increases have generally been scarce, even with the integrated service companies reporting tight demand for many of their products and services in the U.S. shale market. Thus far, our view has fully borne out that services pricing increases will be no obstacle to low-cost U.S. shale (and hence lower long-term oil prices).

The runup in oil prices over the past six months has elevated share prices in the group, leaving no compelling bargains. Of the group, we see Baker Hughes as the most attractively priced now, with its shares weighed down by negative sentiment regarding parent General Electric . On the other hand, Halliburton looks downright expensive.

We think the decline in Baker Hughes’ share price has more than erased the former expectations for substantial value creation resulting from the merger of Baker Hughes and GE Oil & Gas, which closed in July 2017. Now the market seems to be pricing in overly negative developments for the combined company’s operations. While we recently reduced our fair value estimate for Baker Hughes, we believe our new view amply accounts for the difficulties the company will face in competing with Schlumberger and Halliburton, as well as the headwinds its turbomachinery segment will encounter in the key liquefied natural gas end market. While the potential for a breakup of GE has rightly diminished investors’ hopes that Baker Hughes will be transformed by the merger into an oilfield services company on par with Schlumberger or Halliburton, it shouldn’t augur a serious deterioration in the company’s existing competitive position. Still, we think Baker Hughes’ shares are only attractive on a relative basis, trading less than 10% below our $32 fair value estimate.

In contrast, Halliburton remains a very strong selling opportunity, in our view, with the market overrating the long-term profits the company can derive from its U.S. shale operations. Halliburton has the highest exposure to U.S. shale among oilfield services companies (about 45% of revenue versus about 25% for Schlumberger), and investors thus have seen surging U.S. shale activity as a major boost to its operations. However, we expect competitive pressures to restrain Halliburton’s long-run profitability well short of current market expectations. Most imminently, the continued addition of new pressure pumping capacity over the next year should cut into the profitability of all pressure pumpers, Halliburton included. We believe the markets are failing to appreciate that pressure pumping is a no-moat industry, where competition remains fierce.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Preston Caldwell does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.