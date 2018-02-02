The deadline for filing your taxes is fast approaching--this year it's Tuesday, April 17. If you're a younger worker or if your income falls below certain thresholds, you may be eligible for some of these tax deductions and credits.

As my colleague Christine Benz explains , there is understandable confusion about whether itemized deductions are still beneficial given that the standard deduction will increase as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. There are two things to keep in mind:

First, the changes that result from the new tax laws won't have any impact on the taxes you will file during 2018, which are for tax year 2017. Any changes will only impact tax year 2018, and will therefore be relevant when you file your 2018 tax return in April 2019.

It's also important to understand what a deduction is, and what the different kinds of deductions are. Tax deductions reduce taxable income, and their value thus depends on the taxpayer's marginal tax rate, which rises with income. Factoring in the tax deduction reduces your taxable income, and ultimately reduces the amount of taxes you end up paying. There are so-called above-the-line deductions found on Page 1 of the 1040 form and below-the-line deductions found on Page 2 of the 1040. Above-the-line deductions reduce your adjusted gross income; that means that regardless of whether taxpayers itemize their deductions or claim a standard deduction, they will still be able to deduct above-the-line outlays, Benz explains.

Tax credits, meanwhile, reduce your tax liability dollar for dollar and do not depend on tax rates. Many tax credits are nonrefundable, which means that they can reduce your tax liability by the amount of the credit, all the way down to zero. But if your credit is bigger than your tax bill, you will forgo these further credits (you can't get a refund from them), and you can't carry them forward. With refundable tax credits, on the other hand, after your tax liability is reduced to zero you will pocket the surplus credit in the form of a tax refund.

In italics, I included any changes to these credits and deductions that will be coming down the pike as a result of the new tax laws. Note that these changes will only affect tax years 2018 and beyond (the majority of the changes are set to expire in 2025, though that could be subject to change).

Type: Refundable CreditIRS Form: 2017 Schedule EIC The earned income tax credit is a tax benefit available to workers of low to moderate income, with children or without. The more children you have, the higher the adjusted gross income thresholds become. (You can't claim the EITC if you are married filing separately.)

The IRS has a tool you can use to help you see if you are eligible to claim the EITC and estimate your benefit--available in English or Spanish

Type: Nonrefundable CreditIRS Form: 8800 You might be eligible for the saver's credit if you contributed to a tax-sheltered retirement account in 2017, such as an IRA, 401(k), 403(b), or 457(b). Aftertax contributions such as a Roth IRA or aftertax 401(k) also count. Rollover contributions are not eligible for the saver's credit. You can claim the saver's credit if you're over age 18, not a full-time student, and can't be claimed as a dependent on anyone else's tax return.

The amount of the credit is 50%, 20%, or 10% of your retirement plan or IRA contributions up to $2,000 ($4,000 if married filing jointly), depending on your adjusted gross income (reported on your Form 1040 or 1040A).

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will temporarily allow the beneficiary of an ABLE account to claim the saver's credit (beginning in tax year 2018).

Type: Deduction, Above the LineIRS Form: 1040 To contribute to an IRA, you must have at least as much earned income as the contribution. If you are covered by a retirement plan at work such as a 401(k), and you are married filing jointly and make less than $99,000 ($62,000 for single filers), you can take a full deduction for the contribution amount; for incomes between $99,000 and $119,000 ($62,000 to $72,000 for single filers) you are entitled to a partial deduction for your contribution. If you are a single filer who is not covered by a retirement plan at work, or if neither you nor your spouse are covered by a retirement plan at work, there are no income limits for deductions on IRA contributions. If you are married filing jointly and your spouse is covered by a retirement plan but you are not, you can take a full deduction if your income is between $186,000 and $196,000.

Type: Deduction, Above the LineIRS Form: 1040 If you are enrolled in a high deductible health insurance plan, your contributions to a health savings account are deductible (provided you contribution to the plan is not in pretax dollars, of course). The maximum amounts you can save in HSA accounts are $3,400 (individual coverage) and $6,750 (family coverage).

Type: Deduction, Above the LineIRS Form: 3903 If you moved because you started a new job or changed jobs, you may be able to deduct your moving expenses. You may qualify for the deduction if your employer changed location, or because you started a business.

Save your moving receipts. Costs paid for movers, travel, and lodging expenses, and the costs of disconnecting and reconnecting utilities may be deductible. Meals are not deductible, nor are costs relating to buying and selling homes or security deposit or lease expenses. You cannot deduct expenses that are reimbursed by your employer. More details on deductible and nondeductible expenses are here

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will suspend this deduction (except in certain cases involving members of the armed forces (and their families) on active duty, beginning in tax year 2018.

Type: Deduction, Above the LineIRS Form: 1040 According to the IRS, student loan interest is interest you paid during the year on a qualified student loan. It includes both required and voluntarily prepaid interest payments. You may deduct the lesser of $2,500 or the amount of interest you actually paid during the year. The deduction is reduced when your modified adjusted gross income surpasses $65,000 ($130,000 if married filing jointly) and phases out completely when your modified adjusted gross income surpasses $80,000 ($160,000 if married filing jointly).

Type: Nonrefundable CreditIRS Form: 8863 If you are enrolled in school at least part time, you may be able to claim a lifetime learning credit of up to $2,000 for qualified education expenses paid for all eligible students. Your modified adjusted gross income must be lower than $130,000 if married filling jointly; $65,000 for other taxpayers.

Qualified expenses are tuition and fees required for enrollment or attendance (including amounts required to be paid to the institution for course-related books, supplies, and equipment). Payments made in 2017 for academic periods beginning in 2017 or during the first three months of 2018 are eligible.

This credit is available for a unlimited number of tax years, but it cannot be filed in the same year that the American Opportunity Credit is filed.

Type: Partially Refundable CreditIRS Form: 8863 The American Opportunity Tax Credit is a credit for qualified education expenses paid for an eligible student for the first four years of higher education. The student must be pursuing an undergraduate degree or other recognized education credential. You can get a maximum annual credit of $2,500 per eligible student. If the credit brings the amount of tax you owe to zero, you can receive 40% of any remaining amount of the credit (up to $1,000) as a refund.

Each eligible student can only claim this tax credit four times (for each of the four years of postsecondary education). It cannot be taken in the same year that the Lifetime Learning Credit is taken.

The American Opportunity Tax Credit includes expenses for course-related books, supplies, and equipment, but room and board is not a qualified expense. Payments made in 2017 for academic periods beginning in 2017 or during the first three months of 2018 are eligible.

Type: Nonrefundable CreditIRS Form: 8812 Provided you meet the eligibility requirements, you can reduce your tax liability by up to $1,000 per child (under age 17). (This is in addition to the $4,050 exemption you can claim for each dependent.)

Above these income thresholds, the amount of the credit decreases, by $50 per $1,000 (so if you make over a certain amount, you would not be eligible for a credit): $75,000 for single, head of household; $110,000 for married filing jointly; and $55,000 for married filing separately.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will increase the child tax credit to $2,000 per child and temporarily provide a $500 nonrefundable credit (the new "Family Credit") for qualifying dependents other than qualifying children. The new tax law also substantially increases the adjusted gross income limit; the credit begins to phase out at an adjusted gross income of $400,000 for married filing jointly, and $200,000 for other taxpayers (beginning in tax year 2018).

Type: Refundable CreditIRS Form: 8812 The Additional Child Tax Credit works like this: If your Child Tax Credit is larger than your income tax liability, you may be able to claim the Additional Child Tax Credit.

Say you are eligible to receive $3,000 in child tax credits but only have a $2,000 tax bill. If you file the Additional Child Tax Credit, you may be eligible to receive that $1,000 as a refund (provided you have earned income of at least $3,000).

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will roll the additional tax credit into the child tax credit, resulting in one credit (instead of two) worth up to $2,000 per child with a refundable piece of up to $1,400 per child (beginning in tax year 2018).

Type: Nonrefundable CreditIRS Form: 2441 The IRS offers a credit for the costs of care for a qualifying individual while you are working (or seeking employment). The dollar limit on the amount of the expenses you can use to figure the credit is $3,000 for one dependent or $6,000 for two or more qualifying dependents. Infant/toddler day care, preschool, summer day camp, or after-school care for children younger than 13 are all qualified expenses. (Tuition and fees associated with kindergarten or elementary school do not qualify.)

Depending on your adjusted gross income, the amount of your credit is between 20% and 35% of your allowable expenses, up to $3,000 for one qualifying child or $6,000 for two or more qualifying children. The percentage you use depends on the amount of your adjusted gross income. The maximum credit you can receive for one qualifying child is $1,050 (down to $600). For two children, the credit ranges from $2,100 (down to $1,200). For more on the child and dependent care expense credit, see this article

Type: DeductionIRS Form: 1040 Schedule A Taxpayers can deduct the interest paid on first and second mortgages up to $1 million in mortgage debt (the limit is $500,000 if married and filing separately). Any interest paid on first or second mortgages over this amount is not tax deductible. The deduction is limited to $100,000 (or $50,000 if you're married filing separately) if the money borrowed from a home equity loan or home equity line of credit is used for purposes other than the home.

You can also deduct mortgage points in some cases. Read more about home mortgage interest deductions here

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will lower the amount of this deduction to $750,000 beginning in tax year 2018 (for properties purchased after Dec. 15, 2018). In addition, a deduction on home equity loans and home equity lines of credit will no longer be allowed (beginning in tax year 2018).