Fund Times

The fund is closing to most new third-party investors after taking in a net $9.7 billion in 2017.
By Greg Carlson | 01-30-18 | 09:18 AM | Email Article

On Jan. 26, 2018, Oakmark International closed to most new third-party investors to help preserve its flexibility. The fund will remain open to existing shareholders and all investors who buy shares directly through Oakmark, retirement plans, and certain fee-based programs.
Greg Carlson is a senior manager research analyst for Morningstar.
The move to limit availability comes after the fund took in a net $9.7 billion from investors in 2017. That influx, combined with appreciation from 2017's rally, recently pushed the fund's asset base over $48 billion, and lead manager David Herro runs more than $7 billion in the strategy outside of the fund. The fund previously closed in a similar manner from October 2013 to July 2016 to stem the tide of inflows. It retains its Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold.

Greg Carlson does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
