Investors can be grateful to Vanguard founder Jack Bogle for drawing attention to the importance of limiting investment costs. They can also thank him for what is perhaps the best piece of succinct investment advice ever uttered: "Don’t peek."

Bogle's point is that the less attention you pay to your portfolio as it grows, shrinks, and otherwise goes its own way, the less likely you are to make changes that you'll regret later on.

He's completely correct that a policy of benign neglect invariably beats one that's too hands-on. But it's possible to be too hands-off, too. That's a particularly big risk as the market--and portfolio balances--continue to climb. Portfolios become too stock-heavy, which tends to amp up volatility and can lead to sequence-of-return risk for soon-to-be and new retirees.

Investors can also grow complacent in their savings habits, assuming that strong market returns will continue to do the heavy lifting for their plans. And portfolios can get unwieldy: Investors often end up with more accounts and holdings than they really need.

Morningstar's 2018 Portfolio Tuneup is designed to help troubleshoot those problem spots and put your portfolio on track for the year ahead. Over the next week, we'll tackle the key steps to take to tune up a portfolio. On Friday, we'll focus on our model portfolios for retirement savers and retirees.

