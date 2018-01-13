Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Investing Specialists

We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended Jan. 12.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Morningstar.com | 01-13-18 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

4
This week, Morningstar's manager research group announced the finalists for Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year awards in all categories. In this article, we take a closer look at the four nominees for the Domestic-Stock Fund Manager of the Year award. 

"Our finalists navigated geopolitical challenges at home and abroad, high valuations often belied by only modestly improving earnings and increasing debt, and a rising market tide that lifted almost all boats regardless of quality. Although it has been hard for active managers to beat U.S. stock indexes in recent years, these managers' rigorous research, time-tested processes, and investment skill have set them apart in today's market."

5
Morningstar's PitchBook team, which tracks public and private equity markets, attended CES--a huge consumer technology convention and trade show in Las Vegas. Read their take on the five major emerging technology trends at the event. 

3
Director of manager research Russ Kinnel named three key themes for fund investors in 2018. Among them, Kinnel thinks investors shouldn't give up on the small-value category despite its relatively weak performance in 2017. 

"Historically, [small value's underperformance is] a good thing. It 1999, it did much worse than large growth and then came back for a long-running stretch of outperformance versus large growth."

6
The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index added six stocks and dumped six stocks in December. Read about the additions and deletions, and take a look at the 10 cheapest stocks in the index.

$6.3 trillion
 BlackRock closed out its fourth quarter with a record $6.3 trillion in managed assets. This was about $170 billion higher than our forecast, with most of the difference coming from market gains, said financial services sector strategist Gregg Warren. 

"There was little in wide-moat-rated BlackRock's fourth-quarter earnings that would alter our long-term view of the firm. We recently raised our fair value estimate for the company's shares to $550, after adjusting our assumptions not only to reflect the close of 2017, but also to account for the reduction of the statutory U.S. federal income tax rate this year to 21%, compared with our previous estimate of 25%." 

Most Popular Articles 

Most Popular Videos 

Most Requested Stock Quotes
GE
Apple
Berkshire Hathaway
AT&T
Amazon.com

 Most Requested Stock Analyses
GE
Allergan
Dominion Energy
L Brands
FirstEnergy

Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Dodge & Cox Stock

 Most Requested Fund Analyses
Oakmark International
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Dodge & Cox Income
Vanguard Wellesley Income
PRIMECAP Odyssey Stock

Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard REIT ETF
PowerShares QQQ

Most Requested ETF Analyses
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard REIT ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.