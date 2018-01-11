Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Commentary

Experts cite infrastructure and other modes of transportation as issues in adapting to self-driving cars.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By PitchBook | 01-11-18 | 11:00 AM | Email Article

By Dana Olsen

This article originally appeared on PitchBook.com.

About the Author
PitchBook, a Morningstar company, tracks every aspect of the public and private equity markets, including venture capital, private equity, and M&A.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

LAS VEGAS--The autonomous vehicle industry is one of the most buzz-worthy topics in the tech world today, and venture capitalists are walking the talk. In 2017, self-driving technology investment skyrocketed. Nearly $4 billion worth of venture capital was invested across 68 deals last year, up from $626 million spanning 34 deals the year before, per the PitchBook Platform. Those figures are a far cry from 2012, when less than $1 million in venture capital was invested across four transactions.

The massive amount of funding that's been funneled into autonomous vehicle tech over the last year is representative of innovation in the industry and points to the fact that companies are actively building self-driving cars and their accompanying features (LIDAR sensors, mapping tools, etc.). But what about implementation? How are metropolitan areas built for personal cars and mass transportation going to pivot and allow for self-driving vehicles? A panel of experts took the stage at CES to discuss how cities are planning for the influx of autonomous cars expected in the next decade or so.

The experts weigh in
"Autonomous vehicles will have a significant and fundamental effect on cities and how they're laid out," Mike Ableson, vice president of global strategy at GM (which acquired LIDAR sensor maker Cruise last year), said at the panel. Ableson said much of his time is spent meeting with civic leaders about how to transform infrastructure to allow for autonomous cars. For one thing, if self-driving vehicles become affordable, there could be an increase in the number of people riding in them rather than using public transportation, which could affect traffic and roadways. Cities are also trying to determine how they'll make up for income--such as parking fees and tickets--that they could potentially lose. 

To host self-driving cars on their streets, local governments will need to create smarter cities. 

"As the city of the future starts to get modernized, the transportation network needs to be more intelligent. ... An intersection should be able to communicate to cars how fast they're going," remarked Nakul Duggal, vice president of automotive product management at Qualcomm. Autonomous tech in cars will likely lead to other types of tech in cities' infrastructure, changing the way people move around. 

Another potential complication is how self-driving cars will affect simpler forms of transportation. 

"Nobody has figured out a magic concept ... on how it complicates walking and bicycling," said Christian Ledoux, global director of mobility services for the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which reportedly announced earlier in the week its launch of a $1 billion corporate VC fund to invest in mobility. Ledoux noted that many cities are focused on incentivizing healthy, active ways of getting around, and that the rise of self-driving cars could hinder those efforts. 

One thing everyone agreed on is that autonomous technology has the potential to greatly improve road safety--and that's one of the reasons civic leaders are eager to adopt it. 

"As I talk to mayors and city governments around the world, that's something everyone sees as a huge potential benefit. ... There are way too many people killed in car accidents, and that's something we can do something about," Ableson said.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
PitchBook does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.