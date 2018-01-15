Mutual funds are long-term vehicles. But the money management world doesn't sit still, and neither do our Morningstar Analyst Ratings. We keep an eye out for changes in management, strategy, fees, parent company, and returns and update our Analyst Ratings accordingly.

The changes are often subtler with ratings upgrades than downgrades, where manager departures can generate a lot of drama. An upgrade can be based on seeing a manager gradually prove himself. An upgrade can reflect additional research we've done that convinces us of a fund's merits or falling expense ratios that underscore a fund's strengths.

I've chosen 20 funds that grew in our esteem over 2017. Let's begin with funds that were raised to Gold.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index accomplished the rare feat of getting a Gold rating on its first review. The fund addresses the one challenge with most Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities funds: interest-rate risk. TIPS protect nicely against inflation risk, but they generally have significant duration, which spells interest-rate risk. To be sure, interest rates often move in tandem with inflation, but they are not perfectly correlated, and we've seen times when TIPS funds have been singed because inflation moved more slowly than interest rates. This fund fixes that issue with a 1.9-year duration versus 6.1 for the typical TIPS fund. And, of course, it's nice and cheap.

Champlain Small Company and Champlain Mid Cap have long been favorites, but we raised them to Gold because we continue to like their management and strategy. Fees are ebbing lower, the team is growing, and performance is strong. The funds are closed to new investors. That's another positive factor for Champlain's process even if it is frustrating to those who didn't get in.

Western Asset Core Plus Bond improved its risk-management systems to elite status, and we like the team and process behind the fund. In addition, we upgraded parent company Legg Mason to Positive from Neutral. These changes nudged the fund to Gold from Silver.

Fidelity Select Health Care begins coverage with a Silver rating. Director of equity strategies Katie Reichart and I met with the whole healthcare team at Fidelity and came away impressed with its depth. It's a long way from the days when Fidelity rotated analysts through various industries. Eddie Yoon has run this fund since 2008, but he began covering the industry in 2002. The 15-person team boasts an analyst with a neuroscience doctorate and one with a doctorate in molecular biology.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index and Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index show Vanguard expanding its passive strategies across fixed-income asset types. They start coverage with Silver ratings. The muni side is fairly new territory for passive investing because limited liquidity in muni bonds makes it more challenging to track an index made up of hundreds of muni bonds.

Harbor Small Cap Value was raised to Silver from Bronze on our second go-round of coverage. We've been impressed by manager Paul Viera and the rest of the team at Earnest Partners, which has run this fund since it was launched in 2001. The team uses an unusual "return pattern recognition" screening tool to identify the data most closely associated with strong returns for different stock types. It builds a portfolio of about 60 names, and its long-term record is solid.

Harbor Mid Cap Value is advised by quantitative firm LSV Asset Management. The firm's models look for companies with strong earnings and cash flow, but with stocks trading at a discount. The emphasis is on the discount part as this fund leans to the deep-value side of the spectrum. We like the fact that it has low turnover for a quantitative strategy.

Baron Small Cap is an appealing take on quality growth in the small-cap zone. Cliff Greenberg seeks steady growers with strong competitive advantages. The strategy shies away from some of the tech and biotech names that can really spike, but it makes for a smoother ride. One reason we like this fund a bit more than the funds run by Ron Baron himself is that Greenberg is further from retirement and therefore a better bet to still be at the helm 10 years from now. Thus, we raised the fund to Silver from Bronze.

Fidelity Overseas has become one of my favorite Fidelity funds under Vincent Montemaggiore. He looks for quality companies with economic moats. He's a thoughtful investor who keeps a journal of all his investment theses and digs deep into his mistakes so that he can avoid repeating them. Although the fund maps to large growth, it would make a good core holding.

BlackRock High Yield Bond 's team has grown in our esteem since taking over lead management duties in 2009. Manager Jimmy Keenan sets the portfolio's top-down themes based on input from the high-yield team plus insights from across the firm's broader fundamental fixed-income and equity platforms. Comanagers Dave Delbos and Mitch Garfin then work with the team's traders and research analysts to populate the portfolio from the bottom up. The fund outperformed the high-yield bond Morningstar Category by more than 100 basis points per year from December 2007 through November 2017.

Dreyfus Strategic Value has impressed us with the consistency of its strategy and performance. Brian Ferguson of The Boston Company has run the fund since 2003. The strategy is value with a catalyst. Essentially, that means low valuations but some growthlike fundamentals. That sets it apart from deep-value strategies, which tend to be more boom and bust. Lately, the fund has had a big financials weighting, but performance has been steady despite that sector risk.

There is no set time period for a manager to prove his or her skill, but we frequently start seeing signs of skill as well as luck around the five-year mark. It varies quite a bit from fund to fund, though, as a manager's analyst team and strategy can be just as important as a manager's past record elsewhere.

Ariel International was upgraded to Bronze a little after Rupal Bhansali reached the five-year mark. However, her track record at other vehicles prior to the Ariel fund helped us gain confidence. We like her emphasis on defensive stocks with healthy balance sheets and strong returns on assets. Over her tenure, the fund is slightly behind its category peer group and index on a returns basis but ahead on a risk-adjusted basis.

Baron Asset has a long-tenured manager in Andrew Peck, but the fund's relatively high fees had held us back from giving the fund a Bronze rating. However, we've raised our view of the firm and its strategy in general, and that lifted this fund's rating into Bronze territory.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock manager Joe Fath just hit the fourth anniversary of his tenure, and he's done a nice job so far. That earns the fund a Bronze rating. Initially, the fund had a very abrupt transition by T. Rowe Price standards, as Rob Bartolo did not provide the long lead time we usually see from departing managers there. That gave us pause given the fund's large size. However, Fath has impressed so far.

T. Rowe Price International Stock manager Richard Clattenburg has maintained his predecessor's emphasis on steadily growing companies with strong market share or superior technologies. He's also valuation-conscious, as evidenced by more-defensive value names like Bayer and British American Tobacco.