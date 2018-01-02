Stocks continued their climb higher in the fourth quarter as the tax bill became reality and as generally upbeat economic data gave the green light to the Fed to raise rates again. The broad-based Morningstar US Market Index rose nearly 11% in the quarter and has gained over 28% for the year.

Jeremy Glaser is the Markets Editor for Morningstar.com.

Morningstar's analysts have provided an in-depth review and outlooks across equity sector, fund categories, and private markets. Their takes are below along with quarter-end fund category and index data.

Stock Market Outlook4- and 5-star stocks are harder to come by in today's market, but a few stock-specific stories are still out there.

Stock Sector OutlooksPropped up by Chinese stimulus, mined commodity and miner share prices remain overvalued.

The inevitable resumption of production growth in the U.S., coupled with expansion in Libya and Nigeria, will likely nudge crude stockpiles higher again in 2018.

Even amid sluggish growth, pockets of value remain for long-term investors.

Although some retailers continue to cede share to online peers, some protected businesses should deliver rising profitability.

But both firms still need scale to compete long term against Verizon and AT&T.

Innovation and redeployment of capital are factoring heavily in the sector.

Major competitive and regulatory developments with asset managers prevail, while interest rates are a key trend for financials in general.

Utilities valuations appear to have peaked, but investors should remain cautious.

M&A, cloud competing are the hot topics in tech.

Though fairly valued overall, we see attractive investment opportunities scattered across various asset classes.

Credit Market InsightsFixed income performance was mixed as the yield curve compressed to its flattest level since before the financial crisis.

Private Market InsightsAs cryptographic tokens proliferate and institutional investors find new ways to access them, the frenzy should only continue in 2018.

We expect to see a further bifurcation of VC activity between the late stage and the softening angel and seed space.

We expect buyout multiples to remain elevated as several different groups compete to acquire private companies.

