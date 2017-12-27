"Smart-beta" strategies are index funds that attempt to beat the market or achieve specific objectives, like higher income or lower risk, through security selection, alternative weighting, or some combination of the two.

They express active bets, which inevitably will go through stretches of strong and weak performance. It's important to understand the strategy, evaluate it as you would an active manager, and have the patience to stick with it.

While some smart-beta funds have merit, not all do. Morningstar prefers to call smart beta "strategic beta" to remove the positive connotation.

Strategic-beta funds come in many flavors. Most target stocks with a common set of characteristics, or factors, that have historically been associated with market-beating performance. These include low valuations, strong recent performance (momentum), low volatility, high profitability, and small market capitalizations. But that does not guarantee that all these funds will be successful. It's important to be an informed and discerning consumer.

Even funds that appear to target the same factor can look and perform quite differently from one another, depending on how they measure the factor, how aggressively they pursue it, and how they weight their holdings. For example, iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF , which earns a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver, targets stocks with strong momentum more aggressively than SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum ETF . As a result, it includes around 125 stocks, whereas ONEO has closer to 900. This gives MTUM stronger exposure to the momentum factor, which opens up greater upside potential but also increases risk. Funds that apply more-stringent selection criteria, often reflected in more-concentrated portfolios and greater tracking error, tend to offer more-potent exposure to the factors they target.

The best strategic-beta funds are cheap, transparent, effectively capture the factor(s) of interest, and take steps to mitigate unnecessary turnover and risk, such as large sector or country concentration.

Strategic-beta funds tend to charge more than traditional index funds, but investors shouldn't pay a high premium for them. These are rules-based strategies that do not require any more human intervention than an S&P 500 tracker. Fortunately, many strategic-beta funds charge less than 0.30%, which is competitive with the lowest-cost index funds.

Transparent index-construction methodology can inform whether a fund will likely provide efficient exposure to the factor(s) it targets, as can its portfolio composition and live performance record. For example, iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF targets stocks with high return on equity, low debt/capital, and low variability in earnings growth relative to their sector peers. If it is effective, it should favor more-profitable companies than average and tend to outperform during market downturns. While QUAL hasn't been tested in a significant market downturn, it exhibits the profitability tilt most people would expect of a quality strategy.

It is important to be mindful of the unintended bets that a strategic-beta fund might introduce. QUAL’s sector-relative selection approach helps mitigate sector tilts. In contrast, PowerShares S&P 500 Quality ETF does not constrain its sector weightings, giving it greater exposure to industrials and consumer defensive stocks. These are sources of active risk that are ancillary to the quality factor.

For instance, PowerShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF targets the least-volatile 100 members of the S&P 500 and weights them by the inverse of their volatility, giving the greatest weightings to the least-volatile stocks. Not surprisingly, this fund offers potent exposure to stocks with low volatility, but it can also introduce some big sector bets. For instance, the fund currently gives large overweightings to utilities and industrials stocks, which are sources of active risk ancillary to the low-volatility factor. These potentially unintended bets may not be significant in the context of a diversified portfolio that includes other funds, but they bear watching.

No single factor will work well in every market environment. But individual factor strategies can complement one another. For example, value tends to work well when momentum doesn't, and vice versa. A diversified portfolio of factor strategies can reduce the risk of experiencing extended periods of underperformance. This can be done either by investing in a few single-factor strategies or by selecting an integrated multifactor fund. While both approaches dilute the portfolio's exposure to each factor, the latter can offer slightly stronger exposure to the factors of interest. This type of fund doesn't necessarily own the stocks that look the best on any single metric but rather targets those with the best overall combination of characteristics. This can pack a stronger punch than the multifund approach because there is often little overlap among the holdings of funds that focus on different individual factors, which can weaken the style tilts at the portfolio level.

Among the multifactor strategies available, Bronze-rated iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF is one of the most promising. It targets stocks with a strong combination of value, momentum, quality, and smaller size characteristics while constraining the portfolio to limit unintentional sector bets and turnover. This strategy was launched in April 2015, so it has a limited record. But its holistic approach to portfolio construction and low 0.20% expense ratio give it a good chance to succeed.

Not all strategic-beta funds are worth investing in, but the ones that are offer transparency, sensible portfolio construction, and reasonable fees. Even the best strategies won't work all the time. Diversifying across factor strategies can help reduce risk and make it easier to stick with them over the long term, which should improve the odds of success.

Disclosure: Morningstar, Inc. licenses indexes to financial institutions as the tracking indexes for investable products, such as exchange-traded funds, sponsored by the financial institution. The license fee for such use is paid by the sponsoring financial institution based mainly on the total assets of the investable product. Please click here for a list of investable products that track or have tracked a Morningstar index. Neither Morningstar, Inc. nor its investment management division markets, sells, or makes any representations regarding the advisability of investing in any investable product that tracks a Morningstar index.