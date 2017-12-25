Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Special Report

Writing checks to charity from your taxable account isn’t always the best giving strategy.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Morningstar.com | 12-25-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Charitable giving is invariably on many investors' to-do lists--year in and year out. After all, giving to a good cause provides a feel-good boost. But giving can have tax benefits, too.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

"Charitable strategies involving investments have the potential to deliver greater tax benefits than making plain-vanilla cash contributions," says Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz.

There are many tax-savvy ways to give, including taking advantage of qualified charitable distributions, donating appreciated stock, and investing in donor-advised funds. And for those investors with substantial assets, charitable remainder trusts may be an option.

We've assembled a collection of article and video content focused on various strategies for giving.

4 Year-End Charitable Giving Strategies for Retirees
Market appreciation, prospect of tax reform make giving to charity more attractive than ever.

Morningstar's Guide to Donor-Advised Funds
Here are the questions to ask to determine whether a donor-advised fund is right for you, and tips for choosing the right one.

A Guide to Qualified Charitable Distributions
Who can do these beneficial transfers, with how much money, to what kinds of charities--and how to execute (and report) the QCD.

These Charitable Investment Strategies Deliver a 'Three-fer'
These three maneuvers will tend to deliver a higher tax benefit than writing a check and deducting it, and may even improve your portfolio.

How to Best Leave an IRA to Charity
Charitable giving can become messy when it involves multiple beneficiaries and retirement and nonretirement assets.

A Better Way for Retirees to Give to Charity
IRA expert Ed Slott recommends investors with IRAs take advantage of qualified charitable distributions.

When to Use a Charitable Remainder Trust
Under the right circumstances, you’ll be doing right for the client and a good cause.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.