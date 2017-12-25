Charitable giving is invariably on many investors' to-do lists--year in and year out. After all, giving to a good cause provides a feel-good boost. But giving can have tax benefits, too.

"Charitable strategies involving investments have the potential to deliver greater tax benefits than making plain-vanilla cash contributions," says Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz.

There are many tax-savvy ways to give, including taking advantage of qualified charitable distributions, donating appreciated stock, and investing in donor-advised funds. And for those investors with substantial assets, charitable remainder trusts may be an option.

We've assembled a collection of article and video content focused on various strategies for giving.

Market appreciation, prospect of tax reform make giving to charity more attractive than ever.

Here are the questions to ask to determine whether a donor-advised fund is right for you, and tips for choosing the right one.

Who can do these beneficial transfers, with how much money, to what kinds of charities--and how to execute (and report) the QCD.

These three maneuvers will tend to deliver a higher tax benefit than writing a check and deducting it, and may even improve your portfolio.

Charitable giving can become messy when it involves multiple beneficiaries and retirement and nonretirement assets.

IRA expert Ed Slott recommends investors with IRAs take advantage of qualified charitable distributions.

Under the right circumstances, you’ll be doing right for the client and a good cause.