Special Report

With the tax bill on the verge of becoming law, we look at how changes to the tax system will impact you and your investments.
12-19-17

Much of the tax legislation that's currently on the precipice of passing through Congress centers around reducing tax rates for corporations and small businesses structured as pass-throughs. But plenty of the bill's provisions touch individuals, too. The impact of corporate profitability and the economy will have a direct impact on your investments.

Of course, nothing is final until both houses of Congress vote on the bill and the president signs it into law; we'll be providing more updates and guidance as we get new information.

Benz: What the Tax Package Means for Your Financial Plan
Implications for taxable investors, Roth IRA converters, college savers, and more.

What Investors Need to Know About the Tax Bill
Harder to access deductions, changes to inflation adjustments, and challenges to small retirement plans are on Morningstar Director of Policy Research Aron Szapiro's radar.

What Tax Reform Means for Stocks
With the bill nearing the finish line, we don’t foresee material changes to our fair value estimates or economic moat ratings since lower rates are already baked into our models.

529 Accounts: Not Just for College Savings Anymore?
The proposed tax bill would allow 529 withdrawals for elementary and secondary school tuition; we consider some implications for investors.

Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
