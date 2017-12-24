Every year, your IRA provider reports on your IRA to the IRS. Providers do this with two tiny but powerful tax forms, IRS Forms 1099-R and 5498. A mistake on one of these forms could cost you money or lead to a needless IRS audit.

There are tens of millions of IRA accounts in the U.S., so there are going to be some reporting mistakes. Head off problems by eyeballing those forms carefully when you receive them, and if you find mistakes, getting them corrected. Moreover, know what every number and code on those forms means, so you can be sure your tax preparer correctly transfers the info onto your tax return.

Let's dig into Form 5498. The IRA provider must file this form every year for every IRA it manages. The form reports the prior year-end fair market value of the IRA, whether any contribution was made to the account for the prior year, and (in some cases) whether a minimum distribution is required from the account for the current year.

Form 5498 is due by the end of May for the prior year. So the 5498 for 2017 will be due May 31, 2018. Some IRA providers file these right after the end of the year, while some wait until May.

It's important that you review this form and make sure the IRA provider got it right and correctly reported everything to the IRS. Ideally you would get a draft in advance so you could check it before it gets filed, but that never happens. The best you can hope for, if you discover a mistake, is either to get the IRA provider to file a corrected form or (if it affects your income tax return) attach a statement to your return explaining the discrepancy. The trouble is, Form 5498 may not arrive until after you've already filed your tax return.