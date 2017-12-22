Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Commentary

Taxable bond funds enjoyed the greatest inflows in November while U.S. equity funds remained in redemption.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Alina Lamy | 12-22-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Taxable bond was once again the Morningstar category group with the largest inflows last month. The $24.7 billion taxable-bond inflow was almost equally divided between active and passive funds, continuing the established trend observed so far this year.

About the Author
Alina Lamy is a senior analyst on the quantitative research team at Morningstar.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

International equity attracted $18.7 billion, with the bulk of the flows benefiting passive funds. U.S. equity's $16.6 billion passive inflows were almost balanced out by the $17.9 billion active outflows, resulting in a $1.4 billion outflow for the category group overall.

Other trends in November included:

  • Intermediate-term bond and foreign large blend were once again the two categories with the largest inflows in November. Large blend (U.S.) landed third on the top-flowing list despite $3.3 billion in outflows on the active side. Passive inflows were large enough ($7.3 billion) to pull this category up in the ranks.
  • High-yield bond suffered the largest outflows of all categories.
  • Active flows, overall, were smaller in November than in October. PIMCO and DFA had the largest flows among active funds, while Franklin Templeton and Fidelity continued to suffer outflows.
  • BlackRock/iShares almost caught up with Vanguard on the passive side. Fidelity and State Street stayed in positive territory, but their inflows were much smaller than those of the two passive leaders.
  • After losing the largest-flows spot to JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity last month,  PIMCO Income was back at the top in November with a $2.6 billion inflow. Dodge & Cox Income , which hasn’t made an appearance on this list in a while, landed in second place with $1.2 billion.
  • In the passive arena,  iShares Core S&P 500 ETF was the only outsider in an otherwise Vanguard-dominated top five. IVV has been stealing ground from SPDR S&P 500 ETF for quite some time now, and the trend is showing no signs of stopping.

Download the complete Asset Flows Commentary here.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Alina Lamy does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.