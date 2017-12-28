Following the failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Congress passed tax reform, bringing down the corporate tax rate. The corporate tax reduction will help earnings and give U.S. healthcare companies more flexibility with their global cash reserves.

We expect the increased cash flexibility, and the need for scale and steady cash flows by the large healthcare companies, to continue to drive further consolidation in the sector. The recent announcement of the CVS merger with Aetna shows the growing importance of scale within the healthcare supply chain.

Further, the majority of large healthcare companies need to augment slowing internal organic growth with acquisitions of high-growth smaller companies with innovative new products. Beyond mergers and acquisitions, we expect the cash flows to continue to support dividends and share buybacks.

Turning to research and development, the drug industry continues to post innovative data, supporting differentiated and meaningful advancements. The new advances in oncology are particularly impressive. Roche's immuno oncology drug Tecentriq generated strong data in lung cancer, and the company also posted significant advancements in treating blood cancers with Venclexta. The solid clinical data coming out of the drug industry helps support pricing power for new branded drugs and reinforce moats across the group.

Star Rating: 5 StarsEconomic Moat: WideFair Value Estimate: $42.00Fair Value Uncertainty: Low5-Star Price: $33.60

We think the market underappreciates Roche's drug portfolio and industry-leading diagnostics, which conspire to create sustainable competitive advantages. As the market leader in both biotech and diagnostics, this Swiss healthcare giant is in a unique position to guide global healthcare into a safer, more personalized, more cost-effective endeavor. The collaboration between its diagnostics and drug-development groups gives Roche a unique in-house angle on personalized medicine. Also, Roche's biologics constitute three fourths of its pharmaceutical sales; biosimilar competitors have seen development setbacks while Roche's innovative pipeline could make these products less relevant by their launch.

Star Rating: 4 StarsEconomic Moat: NarrowFair Value Estimate: $205.00Fair Value Uncertainty: Medium5-Star Price: $143.50

We view Shire's diversified rare-disease portfolio and neuroscience franchise as warranting a narrow moat rating, and while the pipeline is thinner than most large-cap biotechs, we think the portfolio is quite defensible, particularly the rapidly growing immunology franchise.

We think the market has an overly bearish view on Shire's hemophilia portfolio, and even with more severe erosion from Roche's Hemlibra (launching 2018) than we currently model, we think Shire's valuation looks attractive. Given the stability of the firm's core businesses, we're not concerned about Shire's financial health.

We believe synergies between Shire and recently acquired Baxalta on the top line--including Shire's ability to use Baxalta's international footprint for its own products, as well as the hospital overlap between Shire's hereditary angioedema and Baxalta’s immunology business--have not been fully appreciated. The immunology franchise--including what we see as the best portfolio of immunoglobulin therapies--appears to be gaining share internationally and seizing on trends for increased subcutaneous use in the U.S. Along with newer product launches (rare-disease drugs Gattex and Natpara), the launch of dry-eye drug Xiidra, the upcoming launch of HAE drug lanadelumab, and stabilization of generic pressure on GI drug Lialda, we think this will help Shire drive growth despite expected hematology losses.

Star Rating: 5 StarsEconomic Moat: WideFair Value Estimate: $263.00Fair Value Uncertainty: Medium5-Star Price: $184.10

Unlike most of its peers in specialty pharma, Allergan retains one of the most attractive product portfolios and innovative pipelines, particularly in its core markets of aesthetics, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and central nervous system. Allergan's diverse portfolio, key durable products including Botox, and healthy pipeline support a wide economic moat and high-single-digit organic earnings growth over the next five years, in our view. The company has used a nice mix of focusing on core internal research and development strengths while supplementing its pipeline with M&A, which creates numerous capital-deployment opportunities following the $40 billion sale of its industry-leading generics unit to Teva Pharmaceutical in 2016.

And stay tuned Friday for our take on the biggest themes and best opportunities in industrials, real estate, tech, and utilities.