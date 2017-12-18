We recently published a global study on the performance of the Morningstar Analyst Rating. The study found that, on balance, the Analyst Rating has succeeded in predicting funds' future risk-adjusted returns, with higher-rated funds generally outperforming lower-rated funds. That said, it also identified areas where it appears there's opportunity to improve the way that analysts assign ratings.

The event study framework is a simpler, easier-to-intuit approach. At a given month-end, we grouped funds by their Analyst Rating and calculated the average return for the next one-, three-, six-, 12-, 36-, and 60-month horizons. The investor would have received these returns if he had held an equal-weighted portfolio of funds with Analyst Ratings at that month-end in U.S. dollars.

One of the main reasons we conduct performance studies like these is to transparently assess how well our ratings have done and, with that, identify strengths and weaknesses that we can build upon. In that spirit, while we've noted the Analyst Rating's manifold successes thus far, it behooves us to reflect on its shortcomings and where there are opportunities to continuously improve.

While it's important to remember that the Analyst Rating has yet to perform through a full market cycle, these findings offer encouragement. On balance, the Analyst Rating appears to have succeeded in sorting funds based on future excess returns, though its predictive power varied depending on the event horizon, asset class, or measurement technique used. The findings also reveal areas of weakness, as summarized above, and those insights will animate future efforts to continuously innovate and improve the Analyst Rating.

From these returns, we then subtracted funds' category average returns in U.S. dollars, with positive excess returns indicating outperformance versus category peers and negative excess returns denoting underperformance.

We reconstituted the rating groups each month-end between November 2011 and April 2017, calculating the future excess returns and averaging across the month-ends to produce a final average excess return for each cohort and event horizon. We ran three variations of the event-study framework: 1) excess return versus the category average; 2) excess return versus the category benchmark index; and 3) CAPM alpha versus the category benchmark index.

Source: Morningstar. Data as of Oct. 31, 2017.

The figures shown in Exhibit 3 are cumulative excess returns of each cohort versus a relevant category average. (That is, the cohort's cumulative return over each time horizon less the cumulative return of the average fund in each category represented in those cohorts.) In general, the Analyst Rating succeeded in sorting funds by future excess returns. This was most pronounced among equity and allocation funds, less so among fixed-income funds. It's also worth noting that while medalist funds generated positive excess returns, on average, so too did Neutral-rated funds. This will be the subject of future study, but it is worth noting that the sorting appears to improve once we account for risk (as shown in the "CAPM Alpha" findings further below).

Source: Morningstar. Data as of Oct. 31, 2017.

The figures shown in Exhibit 4 are cumulative excess returns of each cohort versus a relevant category index. (That is, the cohort's cumulative return over each time horizon less the cumulative return of the index assigned to each category represented in those cohorts.) These findings are directionally similar to what we observed when examining rated funds' excess returns versus their category averages (Exhibit 3). However, the magnitude is less, reflecting the reality that the indexes do not levy fees and thus are harder to beat.

Nevertheless, we find that Gold-rated funds produced positive excess returns, on average, and there was meaningful separation between the excess returns of Gold-rated funds and Neutral- and Negative-rated funds. That said, the average Silver- and Bronze-rated fund did not generate positive excess returns versus the category indexes, and the average Neutral-rated fund had a smaller deficit to the category index than the average Bronze-rated fund. This, too, warrants closer examination, though it reflects differences in the relative level of risk taken by funds in these cohorts (for more, see the following discussion on CAPM Alpha).

Source: Morningstar. Data as of Oct. 31, 2017.

The figures shown in Exhibit 5 are annualized CAPM alphas of each cohort versus a relevant category index. (That is, the cohort's annual alpha over each time horizon versus the index assigned to each category represented in those cohorts.) These findings are notable given that, unlike the event-study tests that measured excess returns versus the category average or category index, they're risk-adjusted for the index's volatility. This approach aligns well with the Analyst Rating methodology, as analysts are assessing funds' future risk-adjusted returns.

We find the Analyst Rating succeeds at sorting funds on this basis, especially over longer horizons. As a whole, medalist funds achieved positive average annual alphas over the 36- and 60-month event horizons, while Neutral- and Negative-rated funds suffered negative alphas. This monotonic pattern generally held across asset classes, though it was less pronounced among fixed-income funds.

It's worth noting that Silver- and Bronze-rated funds performed far better than Neutral- and Negative-rated funds when measured on CAPM alpha than when measured on excess returns versus the category average or category index. This was particularly evident among fixed-income funds. This underscores the centrality of risk in the analysts' assessment and, in turn, the importance of capturing this dimension when evaluating the success of the Analyst Ratings in predicting future performance.

In this section, we examine the performance of the Analyst Ratings assigned to U.S.-domiciled funds.

While the study does not break out the U.S. specifically (the regions studied included North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific), we can extract those results following the same methods and procedures that we used to produce the global findings summarized above. For purposes of this section, we present the findings under the event-study framework.

Source: Morningstar. Data as of Oct. 31, 2017.

Here we find that the Analyst Rating has generally succeeded in sorting U.S. funds based on future average excess returns (examining the "universe" of rated funds). However, it is worth noting that every cohort notched positive average excess returns over each event horizon and there was less separation than hoped between Silver- and Bronze-rated funds and Neutral- and Negative-rated funds over the 60-month horizon.

Among equity funds, Gold-rated funds outperformed handily, but the performance of Silver- and Bronze- rated funds was disappointing when compared with Neutral- and Negative-rated funds. That picture brightened among allocation funds, as medalists outperformed the relevant category averages by a wider margin than Neutral- and Negative-rated funds did. But performance was mixed among fixed-income funds, where Neutral- and Negative-rated funds outperformed the category averages by as much, if not more, than medalists.

In reviewing these findings, it is worth noting that these excess returns are not adjusted to account for the level of risk taken (we explore this further in the "Annual CAPM Alpha vs. Category Index" section that follows).

Source: Morningstar. Data as of Oct. 31, 2017.

The findings in Exhibit 7 are directionally similar to what we found when evaluating the Analyst Rating based on excess returns versus category average, but are generally less in magnitude. Here, too, the Analyst Rating appears to succeed in sorting funds, in aggregate, with Gold-rated funds beating the relevant category indexes, on average, by a greater margin than any other cohort over the 60-month event horizon.

That said, as in the previous panel, we find that performance is mixed, especially at the asset-class level. Indeed, the average Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-rated equity funds failed to beat the category index over the 60-month event horizon. Medalist funds in the allocation and fixed-income asset classes fared considerably better, notching positive excess returns, but Neutral- and Negative-rated bond funds did even better than higher-rated funds versus their benchmarks.

Source: Morningstar. Data as of Oct. 31, 2017.

The findings for rated U.S. funds improve considerably when we measure predictiveness based on future risk-adjusted performance, that is, annualized CAPM alpha versus the relevant category index. Here we find Gold- and Silver-rated funds notching positive alphas, on average, over the 60-month event horizon, with Neutral- and Negative-rated funds faring less well. The performance of the average Silver-rated fund is also notable in that it's a marked improvement from the earlier panel which showing that Silver-rated funds lagged the relevant indexes, on average, before accounting for volatility.

The improvement was even more pronounced within asset classes. For instance, the CAPM alpha for Neutral-rated fixed-income funds lags those of medalist bond funds over the 60-month event horizon. This represents a turnabout from the previous panel, which showed Neutral-rated fixed-income funds producing higher average excess returns (versus the category index) than Gold- and Bronze-rated bond funds over the 60-month horizon. Indeed, sorting improves nearly across the board when predictiveness was measured on this basis.

That said, we'd note some disappointments in the findings. First, the average Negative-rated fund earned a positive CAPM alpha over each event horizon in the aggregate sample. Given that our analysts reserve the Negative rating for funds they have the least conviction in, this showing is disappointing. Second, the average Bronze-rated fund failed to generate positive alpha and performed more-or-less in line with the average Neutral-rated fund over each event horizon. Third, medalist performance among equity funds was very uneven--the average Gold-rated fund produced alpha and topped other cohorts over the 60-month event horizon, but the average Silver- and Bronze-rated fund fell short.