On balance, our research finds that the Analyst Rating has succeeded in predicting funds' future performance.
By Jeffrey Ptak, CFA | 12-18-17 | 06:00 AM | Email Article

We recently published a global study on the performance of the Morningstar Analyst Rating. The study found that, on balance, the Analyst Rating has succeeded in predicting funds' future risk-adjusted returns, with higher-rated funds generally outperforming lower-rated funds. That said, it also identified areas where it appears there's opportunity to improve the way that analysts assign ratings.

Jeffrey Ptak, CFA, is head of global manager research for Morningstar.
In this piece, we provide background on the Analyst Rating, summarize the study's key takeaways, and elaborate on the most noteworthy findings. In addition, we more closely examine how well the Analyst Ratings of U.S. funds have performed and present opportunities for improvement revealed by the study's findings.

Background
Launched globally in November 2011, the Analyst Rating is a forward-looking assessment of a fund's ability to outperform its peer group or a relevant benchmark over a market cycle, after accounting for risk and expenses. The Analyst Rating takes the form of Gold, Silver, Bronze, Neutral, or Negative, with Morningstar Medalist ratings reserved for funds the analysts have higher conviction in.

As part of the study into the Analyst Rating's performance, we analyzed the returns of more than 4,500 unique open-end funds that were assigned Analyst Ratings globally between November 2011 and April 2017, including dead funds. (We tracked subsequent returns of rated funds through Oct. 31, 2017.) We evaluated rated funds' performance using two techniques--a cross-sectional regression and an "event-study" framework. 

Key Takeaways

  • We found that, on balance, the Analyst Rating successfully predicted funds' future risk-adjusted returns, with higher-rated funds generally outperforming lower-rated funds.
  • Using the regression technique, we found that the Analyst Rating was most predictive among equity and allocation funds, where Gold-, Silver-, and Bronze-rated funds significantly outperformed after accounting for expenses and common risk-factor exposures.
  • Our findings were similar under the event-study method: The average Gold-rated fund produced 0.76% per year in alpha (versus a relevant Morningstar Category index) over a 60-month event horizon, whereas the average Neutral- and Negative-rated fund earned negative 0.04% and negative 0.22% of alpha per year, respectively.
  • Though the Analyst Rating's predictiveness does not appear to be explained primarily by differences in cost or risk, its predictive power could vary significantly based on the time horizon, asset class, and geographic region concerned.
  • In the United States, the Analyst Rating performed somewhat unevenly when measured using the event-study method: It largely succeeded in predicting the performance of foreign-stock and allocation funds but wasn't as effective in sorting U.S. stock and fixed-income funds by future returns.
  • The study identifies several potential opportunities for improvement, including further enhancing the Analyst Rating's ability to sort funds based on future excess returns (before risk) and achieving better performance dispersion between ratings; these will be the subject of further study and, if warranted, methodology enhancement.

Key Findings: Global
The Fama-MacBeth cross-sectional regression is a method used to estimate parameters for asset-pricing models, such as the capital asset pricing model. It is a two-step process: 1) run a time series regression per asset to determine its risk factor exposures, and 2) run a cross-sectional regression across assets to determine the risk premium for each factor.

We employed this technique to compute the average monthly return premium for investing in funds rated Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Negative versus investing in funds rated Neutral. Put another way, the premium for a given rating can be interpreted as the average return of that rating above or below a Neutral-rated fund after controlling for other variables including risk factors and expense differences. We label those average monthly premiums "Mean" in Exhibit 1.

To summarize, in equities, medalist funds achieved higher risk-adjusted returns than Neutral-rated funds, as evidenced by the positive "Means" shown for Gold, Silver, and Bronze. On the flip side, Negative-rated funds underperformed Neutral-rated funds. What's more, all but one of these premiums was statistically significant (Silver-rated funds outperformed but at a lower t-statistic).

The findings were similar, if less conclusive, among rated allocation and fixed-income funds. Here, one finds that medalist funds generated superior risk-adjusted returns compared with Neutral-rated funds, and Negative-rated funds underperformed. However, the premiums for Bronze- and Negative-rated allocation funds were not statistically significant, with the same true of all but Silver-rated fixed-income funds. Moreover, Gold-rated fixed-income funds didn't sort monotonically like the other asset classes, as the premium for that cohort was less than those of Silver- and Bronze-rated bond funds. All the same, directionally, the Analyst Rating exhibits the ability to successfully sort funds in these areas. 

Recognizing that path-dependency can impact the benefits that investors reap from the Analyst Ratings, we also examined how these premiums would have compounded over time. Specifically, we charted the growth of $1 by compounding the monthly premium series for each rating tier per asset class. For example, here is the growth of $1 for rated equity funds from November 2011 to October 2017:

After controlling for common factors, we find these premiums compounded to meaningful differences in the benefits investors would have reaped over time from hypothetically investing in medalist funds versus Neutral- or Negative-rated funds.

Jeffrey Ptak, CFA does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
