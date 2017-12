Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

During Retirement Matters Week on Morningstar.com, we took an in-depth look at five portfolio-planning jobs that retirees grapple with and provide guidelines for finding the right solutions. The content is designed to help those who are nearing or who are in retirement manage some of those challenges. Topics include asset allocation, choosing investments, managing a sustainable withdrawal rate, assessing the role of Social Security in portfolio planning, and creating a long-term care and estate plan.

The Fed raised interest rates a quarter point this week, to a range of 1.25%-1.50%. Although no one knows what the future pace of increases will look like, many investors are looking for bond portfolios that can withstand a rising rate environment. We asked Morningstar analysts to share three of their top fund picks for a rising-rate environment

The Hanukkah celebration commemorates an event described in the Talmud, in which candles that had only enough oil to burn for a single night burned for eight. On each of the holiday's eight nights, a candle is added to the menorah after sundown. Now for some trivia: Do you know what the ninth candle is called? Read about the history or Hannukah and the holiday's traditions in this History.com article

2017 has been a strange year for the stock market. Despite threats of conflict with North Korea, a special counsel investigation, a war of words on social media between world leaders, and more, stocks have climbed steadily amid little volatility. What should investors expect going forward? Morningstar contributor Bryan Borzykowski asked five Morningstar Medalist managers what they expect for 2018

After the publication of Russ Kinnel's "Fantastic 43," many readers asked how they could replicate Kinnel's fund screen so they could find new investment ideas for themselves. Though not all the inputs are in the Fantastic 43 screen available, Kinnel looked at six investment screening tools and went through the steps investors can use to customize their own investment search using each.

Many times, the funds our analysts assign medalist ratings to are stalwarts whose managers have proved their ability to skillfully navigate a variety of markets and stayed true to their tried-and-tested strategy. But that's not always the case. Here we take a closer look at 11 funds that were launched within the past four years and garner such high conviction from our analysts that they have earned medalist ratings.