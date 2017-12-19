During the dot-com bubble in the late 1990s, the rally was fueled largely by a handful of technology stocks. Other sectors, especially value-oriented ones like energy and consumer staples, were mostly ignored, if not outright shunned.

The current rally in U.S. stocks, which is now the second longest in history, has been broader-based. But technology stocks have still led the way. (It should be noted, though, that in contrast to the late '90s, this batch of market leaders is generally very profitable with strong competitive advantages. So, while their price multiples may still be elevated, the businesses themselves are far less speculative.) Tech stocks have been the best performers so far in 2017 and over the trailing three and five years as well, nipping financial-services stocks on average over the latter period.

Naturally, funds that have loaded up on tech have generally prospered. The top four large-blend performers year to date through November all have overweightings in tech, led by Leland Thomson Reuters Venture Capital Index’s 62%. (File that name away, as it conjures memories of Internet-related funds from the 1990s.) Note that because of the success of tech stocks, they are now a larger portion of most major indexes. As a percentage of the S&P 500, tech grew from 17.7% in July 2013 to 24.4% as of October 2017.

So, it’s worth noting when a fund has a significant overweighting in a sector that also claims a growing portion of the overall market. Investors should always be aware of major sector bets among the funds they own. But this goes double for a sector that’s a market leader. Given its strength during the current bull market, tech could very well be at risk during the next correction or bear market. With this in mind, we highlight a handful of funds that are highly tech-heavy.

Fidelity OTC , which recently lost its manager, had 53% of its October 2017 portfolio in tech. Moreover, its top 10 holdings had big positions in market darlings like Amazon.com , and

Keep in mind that Fidelity OTC is not the only Fidelity fund with a big tech overweighting. Siblings Fidelity Growth Company , Fidelity Growth Discovery , and Fidelity Focused Stock all had tech stakes greater than 40% as of October 2017.

Polen Growth , with a 56% tech allocation as of September 2017, also had top-10 positions in Facebook and Alphabet. Another top-10 holding was Visa (at 6.3% of assets, down from 7.7% after being trimmed in the third quarter), which has become a growth favorite in recent years. Fund managers love the high margins that result from its capital-light business model and strong network effects. Visa is up more than 40% for the year to date, but its price/earnings ratio is about 40, versus 22.3 for the S&P 500.

Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth , with a 53.8% tech weighting as of September 2017, owned U.S. favorites such as Visa, Facebook, Alphabet, and Netflix but then included its own wrinkle. It also held Alibaba Group and Baidu among its top 20 positions. Unlike during the late-'90s' rally, this one has included several emerging-markets tech companies, led by Chinese Internet companies such as these. Alibaba has doubled so far in 2017, while Baidu has gained more than 40%.

To be sure, many funds with big tech weightings have prospered as a result. Both Fidelity OTC and Touchstone Sands Capital Select Growth were in or close to the large-growth Morningstar Category’s top decile for the year to date through November. But investors should be aware of the risks they are taking. Funds with big overweightings in the market-leading sector often get hit the hardest during the next sell-off.