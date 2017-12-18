Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Special Report

During this busy time of year, here are some strategies for simplifying the year-end review process.
By Morningstar.com | 12-18-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

The holiday season is in full swing. Some of us are finalizing travel plans (and packing), others are shopping and wrapping gifts, and still others are hopping from holiday luncheon to cocktail party to cookie swap.

Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Portfolio maintenance may not be top of mind for many this time of year, but it should be.

"If you're busy, the fallback has likely been to peer at your enlarged balance periodically, say 'Yay for me!' and leave well enough alone," says Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz.

But given what the markets may have done to your thoughtfully conceived asset allocation this year, it's worth making the time to do at least a quick portfolio review. That's all the more important this year, with tax changes almost certain in 2018.

To help streamline the process, we've pulled together some checklists and strategies.

A Year-End Portfolio Review in 6 Easy Steps
Check up on your portfolio's health--and that of your whole plan--as the year winds down.

Rebalancing: The Swiss Army Knife in Your Retirement Tool Kit
Scaling back appreciated equity positions can do more for you than reduce risk.

4 Year-End Charitable Giving Strategies for Retirees
Market appreciation, prospect of tax reform make giving to charity more attractive than ever.

With Tax Reform Looming, Look at These Year-End Tax To-Do’s
There is plenty of uncertainty about the tax code, but considering these strategies before the end of the year is worth your time, says Baird's Tim Steffen.

Special Report: Year-End Portfolio To-Do List for Retirees
In this hourlong webcast replay, Christine Benz shares her tips for retirees at year-end.

