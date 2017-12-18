The holiday season is in full swing. Some of us are finalizing travel plans (and packing), others are shopping and wrapping gifts, and still others are hopping from holiday luncheon to cocktail party to cookie swap.

Portfolio maintenance may not be top of mind for many this time of year, but it should be.

"If you're busy, the fallback has likely been to peer at your enlarged balance periodically, say 'Yay for me!' and leave well enough alone," says Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz.

But given what the markets may have done to your thoughtfully conceived asset allocation this year, it's worth making the time to do at least a quick portfolio review. That's all the more important this year, with tax changes almost certain in 2018.

To help streamline the process, we've pulled together some checklists and strategies.

Check up on your portfolio's health--and that of your whole plan--as the year winds down.

Scaling back appreciated equity positions can do more for you than reduce risk.

Market appreciation, prospect of tax reform make giving to charity more attractive than ever.

There is plenty of uncertainty about the tax code, but considering these strategies before the end of the year is worth your time, says Baird's Tim Steffen.

In this hourlong webcast replay, Christine Benz shares her tips for retirees at year-end.