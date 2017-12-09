We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended Dec. 8.
By
Morningstar.com
|
12-09-17 |
05:00 AM | Email Article
Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
5498
If you're an IRA holder you should be familiar with IRS form 5498, writes Morningstar contributor Natalie Choate
. Every year, your IRA provider reports on your IRA to the IRS with two tax forms: IRS Forms 1099-R and 5498. A mistake on one of these forms could cost you money or lead to a needless IRS audit. Head off problems by eyeballing those forms carefully when you receive them and, if you find mistakes, getting them corrected.
5
The current bull market raises concerns of lofty valuations and excessive risk-taking in some areas. Morningstar's manager research analysts have identified five mid-cap funds that have used risk responsibly. This list
is not exhaustive but highlights Morningstar Medalists (some of which are closed to new investors) that have held up well in market pullbacks and have outperformed over the long term.
15% or below
Most investors know about the benefits of tax-loss selling--selling positions at a loss to offset capital gains and reduce one's overall tax burden. But investors who are in the 15% tax bracket or below can also benefit from tax-gain harvesting
. It works like this: Investors in taxable accounts who are in the 10% and 15% income tax brackets currently pay no federal taxes on long-term capital gains, which gives them the opportunity to sell their appreciated winners to reset their cost basis and rebalance their portfolios, without tax consequences.
70 million
What looked like a duck, probably walked like a duck, but wasn't actually a duck at all? A newly discovered species of amphibious dinosaur called Halszkaraptor escuilliei
. The turkey-size creature, which was related to the velociraptor, had a duck bill and sharp claws and lived more than 70 million years ago, National Geographic reported
.
10
In our Ultimate Stock-Pickers articles, we take a close look at the portfolios of some top-rated investment managers to uncover investment ideas these managers and Morningstar's equity analysts find attractive, in a manner timely enough for investors to gain some value. In a similar fashion, we took a deep dive into the portfolios of Medalist funds that follow an environmental, social, and governance mandate. This list
contains the top 10 stock holdings by conviction, which means they are held in many of the sustainable stock-pickers' portfolios, and they account for a relatively large position size within those portfolios.
12
Do passive fund providers take an active approach to investment stewardship? To find out, our passive investment research analysts surveyed the largest providers of index funds and exchange-traded funds--12 in total--across the United States, Europe, and Asia. The verdict? Our research shows that the shift to index investing hasn't led to an abdication of stewardship responsibilities
.
Most Popular Articles
Most Popular Videos
Most Requested Stock Quotes
GE
Apple
Amazon.com
AT&T
Berkshire Hathaway
Most Requested Stock Analyses
CVS Health
GE
Allergan
Guidewire Software
Salesforce.com
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
Dodge & Cox Stock
Vanguard Wellesley Income
Most Requested Fund Analyses
Dodge & Cox Income
FMI Common Stock
T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation
Akre Focus
PIMCO Income
Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation
PowerShares QQQ
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Most Requested ETF Analyses
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF
839966
USA_GWRE,USA_DODIX,USA_FMIMX,USA_PRWCX,USA_CVS,USA_CRM,USA_GE,USA_AGN,USA_AKREX,USA_SCHD,USA_VGT,USA_SDY,USA_VIG,USA_VYM,USA_PIMIX
E0_USA_GWRE FO_USA_DODIX FO_USA_FMIMX FO_USA_PRWCX E0_USA_CVS E0_USA_CRM E0_USA_GE E0_USA_AGN FO_USA_AKREX FE_USA_SCHD FE_USA_VGT FE_USA_SDY FE_USA_VIG FE_USA_VYM FO_USA_PIMIX &primaryKeyword=
2