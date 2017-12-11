Dec. 11-15: This week, we take an in-depth look at five jobs that retirees grapple with and provide guidelines for finding the right solutions.
12-11-17
Today's retirees have their work cut out for them. Interest rates remain low, which makes generating income in retirement more challenging. Many retirees won't get much of a Social Security's cost-of-living increase will next year. For many, pensions aren't a part of the picture. On top of that, retirees need their portfolios to last two decades or longer.
2