Special Report

Dec. 11-15: This week, we take an in-depth look at five jobs that retirees grapple with and provide guidelines for finding the right solutions.
By Morningstar.com | 12-11-17

Today's retirees have their work cut out for them. Interest rates remain low, which makes generating income in retirement more challenging. Many retirees won't get much of a Social Security's cost-of-living increase will next year. For many, pensions aren't a part of the picture. On top of that, retirees need their portfolios to last two decades or longer.

Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs
Morningstar's Retirement Matters Week is designed to help those who are nearing or who are in retirement manage some of those challenges. Each day this week, we'll take a deep dive into one critical portfolio-planning issue that retirees face. Topics will include asset allocation, choosing investments, managing a sustainable withdrawal rate, assessing the role of Social Security in portfolio planning, and creating a long-term care and estate plan.

Monday:  How to Develop a Sustainable Withdrawal Rate and Spending Plan

7 Steps to Estimating Your In-Retirement Cash-Flow Needs

Formulate a Strategy for Retirement Portfolio Withdrawals

Don't Be Dogmatic About Retirement-Portfolio Withdrawals

7 Retirement-Portfolio Withdrawal Mistakes to Avoid

Get a Tax-Smart Plan for In-Retirement Withdrawals

Pros and Cons of Income-Generating Strategies in Retirement

How to Fund a Long Retirement (video)

Tuesday: How to Set an Appropriate Asset Allocation

Wednesday: How to Select Dependable Retirement Investments

Thursday: How to Assess the Impact of Social Security and Health Care on Your Portfolio

Friday: How to Create a Durable Estate Plan

Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

