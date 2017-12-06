Our research shows that index managers are also intensifying their efforts around engagement. Of the 12 surveyed firms, nine reported that they undertake direct engagement activities with companies and expressed a willingness to increase their engagements in the future.

Of the three that do not engage, two, namely Fidelity's subadvisor Geode and Lyxor, have plans to formalize an engagement strategy in the coming months, in line with their commitment to the U.N. Principles for Responsible Investment.[2] These principles require signatories to be "active owners" and incorporate ESG issues into their ownership policies. By contrast, Schwab was the only firm to see no compelling reason to set up an engagement program, citing cost and what it sees as a lack of solid evidence about the benefits of direct engagement.

Despite the emphasis placed on engagement among nearly all the surveyed firms, it is difficult to compare their activities. This is because there is no standard definition of what constitutes an engagement. For some, a fact-finding meeting or call with a company is enough to be recorded as an engagement; others apply a more stringent definition, only classifying as engagement meaningful interactions aimed at bringing about change through dialogue with companies. As a result, our research shows a wide range in the number of engagements disclosed in 2016--from 37 by Deutsche AM and 120 by UBS to 1,000 by Nikko and 1,480 by BlackRock.

However, irrespective of the definition, our data revealed an increase in the aggregate number of direct engagements, with BlackRock and Vanguard reporting the most significant growth. Some of the surveyed firms expect the quantity as well as the quality of their interactions to rise further in the years ahead. At the same time, most surveyed firms reported that companies are increasingly eager to reach out to them to exchange opinions on ESG issues.

We found that most surveyed firms that have a structured program of direct engagement seek the support of their investment teams. In fact, in some cases, especially in firms where active management dominates (for example, Amundi and UBS), the ESG analysts and portfolio managers primarily drive the engagement process.

When it comes to the issue of joining forces with other investors, including activist investors, the views are split. Given their size, the largest asset managers (such as BlackRock, Vanguard, and SSgA) have a clear preference for one-to-one engagements, ideally behind closed doors. Others, typically smaller firms, are keener to work with peers and share resources, especially in cases when individual engagements would have a low likelihood of success. All, however, are subject to regulatory constraints. In some countries, such as the U.S. and Germany, engagement is at risk of being seen as collusive practice.

Transparency of voting and engagement activities is an important part of an asset manager's stewardship duties. Yet the variety of national regulatory requirements and customs mean that disclosure practices differ significantly between managers and countries.

Most surveyed asset managers publish voting records for their funds on their websites in countries where the regulator or a stewardship code requires them to. But too often these records are hard to find, and where disclosure isn't a requirement, they may be nonexistent. Also, very few explain the rationale behind important votes (that is, votes against management, abstentions, or contentious votes). This is certainly an area for improvement. Indeed, the reasons behind a vote allow stakeholders to assess whether the asset manager has voted in line with its policy and in the best interest of shareholders.

Meanwhile, with respect to disclosure of engagements with investee companies, differences are even more pronounced. Some managers, including BlackRock, Vanguard, and UBS, are averse to disclosing the names of the companies with which they engage. They believe that to build trust and develop constructive long-term dialogues with company management and boards, conversations need to be kept confidential. Some commented that "naming and shaming" can be detrimental. This, however, doesn't seem to be a concern for Amundi, which publishes an annual engagement report detailing nearly every action it had with companies during the year. SSgA also discloses the names of all the companies with which it engages each year, but it only provides full details on a selected number of successful engagements.

In the future, we expect increased disclosure of voting and engagement activities. There is already pressure on asset managers to share more details on voting decisions with the public. Equally, more companies will be publicly named and shamed when engagement has failed. It has already been seen in high-profile cases such as Exxon Mobil. This year, BlackRock started publishing--on a very limited basis--statements on its engagements and votes in relation to certain proposals.

We also expect index managers to become more vocal on ESG topics through public statements on their websites, opinion pieces in major publications, speaking engagements, and interactions with the media. Ultimately, this will also influence their product offerings. In fact, it already has. SPDR SSgA Gender Diversity ETF provides a good example of a fund created to advance a manager's cause.

Our study of index managers' stewardship practices would not be complete if we didn't address the issue of cost. The additional human and technological resources allocated to voting and engagement activities have come at a cost for all the surveyed managers. And as their ESG-dedicated teams continue expanding and developing their expertise, the expenditure will continue to rise. This raises the question of whether these firms will be able to absorb the extra cost without increasing their fees. While large asset managers with economies of scale should be able to absorb the additional costs, it might be more of a challenge for the smaller firms. To remain competitive, these firms will have little choice but to either do the minimum required or go down the outsourcing route.

As assets continue to flow into passive strategies and responsible investing becomes increasingly important, one can only expect greater scrutiny of index managers' stewardship activities. As our research shows, the largest index managers in the world have intensified their efforts in the areas of voting and engagement. They are looking to influence investee companies and help improve ESG standards across the board. Many plan to carry out more, better-quality engagements, despite the associated costs, the difficult-to-quantify prospective benefits, and the fact that any fruits from these efforts are bound to be shared with competitors. It is not incumbent upon these managers to enhance disclosure to improve public awareness and understanding of their activities.

[1] Throughout this article, we use the term index managers to refer to asset managers who provide index-tracking investments, including traditional index funds, ETFs, and segregated mandates.