Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Investing Specialists

We take a numerical look through this week's Morningstar research. Plus, our most popular articles and videos for the week ended Nov. 24.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Morningstar.com | 11-25-17 | 05:00 AM | Email Article

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

About the Author
Morningstar.com offers coverage of 950 stocks, 1,150 mutual funds, and 300 ETFs, plus market news, economic analysis, portfolio-planning insights, and investment commentary.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

4
Charitable giving is invariably on every year-end financial-planning to-do list--year in and year out. Director of personal finance Christine Benz outlines four key charitable giving strategies that retirees should consider before year-end. 

5
Speaking of charitable giving, there are important things to consider when choosing a donor-advised fund. Donor-advised funds differ in terms of their investment minimums, ongoing fees, and investment lineups; answering these five questions can help you narrow the field. 

2
Holiday sales are an incredibly important time for retailers, accounting for about 20% of total sales, and the period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is key, says senior equity analyst Bridget Weishaar. In an NRF survey, it was estimated that 69% of Americans plan to shop during the Thanksgiving weekend. Weishaar suggests two stocks that are well positioned to capitalize on trends such as online shopping and a longer holiday shopping season.

14
Do you know the difference between a snood and a wattle? Did you know turkeys can run at speeds of up to 25 mph? Read all 14 fun facts about turkeys from Smithsonian.org.

25
We sorted our entire U.S. coverage list by price/fair value to find the 25 most overvalued sticks. Though we tempted to label the stocks on the resulting "most expensive" list as "turkeys" in celebration of the upcoming holiday, it isn't a list of terrible investments. In fact, it contains many stocks that we'd love to own at the right price. So, we settled for "overstuffed" instead. Click here to see the full list.

7
During our annual Portfolio Makeover Week on Morningstar.com, Christine Benz provided suggestions and strategies for helping real investors improve their portfolios, considering things like investment selection, asset allocation, asset location, in-retirement withdrawal rates, and more. Benz discusses seven key takeaways from the series for investors to bear in mind when conducting their own year-end portfolio review.

10
Our primary goal with the Ultimate Stock-Pickers concept is to uncover investment ideas that not only reflect the most recent transactions of a group of top investment managers, but are also timely enough for investors to get some value from them. This quarter saw a higher number of interesting and arguably more well-known stocks on both of our top-10 high-conviction and top-10 new-money purchase lists trading at discounts to our analysts’ fair value estimates.

Most Popular Articles

Most Popular Videos

Most Requested Stock Quotes
GE
Apple
AT&T
Amazon.com
Berkshire Hathaway

 Most Requested Stock Analyses
GE
Cardinal Health
Williams-Sonoma
Allergan
Roche Holding

Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Dodge & Cox Stock
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
Vanguard Wellesley Income

 Most Requested Fund Analyses
Dodge & Cox Income
AQR Long-Short Equity
Oakmark International
Vanguard Wellesley Income
Vanguard International Explorer

Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
PowerShares QQQ
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Most Requested ETF Analyses
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.