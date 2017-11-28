U.S. equity funds enjoyed an $8.7 billion inflow in October, which is impressive for a category group that's usually in outflow territory. Investors poured $27.6 billion into passive U.S.-equity funds last month, more than doubling the previous month's $12.7-billion inflow. Active U.S.-equity funds, meanwhile, continued to see outflows.

International-equity flows more than doubled, as well, to $22.2 billion in October from $9.8 billion in September.



Significant as U.S.- and international-equity flows may be, they still pale in comparison with taxable bond's spectacular winning streak. Taxable bond maintained its top spot with $39.1 in net new flows, divided almost evenly between the passive and active side.



Other notable fund flow trends in October included:



Intermediate-term bond and foreign large blend were once again the two categories with the largest inflows. Large value and large growth, although they remained on the bottom-flowing list overall, had at least the consolation of positive flows on the passive side.





On the active side, JPMorgan stole the leader position from PIMCO in October. Fidelity and Franklin Templeton sustained outflows from their active funds.









PIMCO Income came in second on the list of active funds with the largest inflows in October. The leader last month was a newcomer to the top-flowing list: JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity .

The U.S. asset management industry is on track to establish a new record: Year-to-date flows for the entire industry are larger than any other annual flow since 1993.