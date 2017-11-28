U.S. equity funds saw inflows in October, but those flows were still well behind those going to international-equity and taxable bond.
U.S. equity funds enjoyed an $8.7 billion inflow in October, which is impressive for a category group that's usually in outflow territory. Investors poured $27.6 billion into passive U.S.-equity funds last month, more than doubling the previous month's $12.7-billion inflow. Active U.S.-equity funds, meanwhile, continued to see outflows.
International-equity flows more than doubled, as well, to $22.2 billion in October from $9.8 billion in September.
Significant as U.S.- and international-equity flows may be, they still pale in comparison with taxable bond's spectacular winning streak. Taxable bond maintained its top spot with $39.1 in net new flows, divided almost evenly between the passive and active side.
Other notable fund flow trends in October included:
- Intermediate-term bond and foreign large blend were once again the two categories with the largest inflows. Large value and large growth, although they remained on the bottom-flowing list overall, had at least the consolation of positive flows on the passive side.
- On the active side, JPMorgan stole the leader position from PIMCO in October. Fidelity and Franklin Templeton sustained outflows from their active funds.
- PIMCO Income came in second on the list of active funds with the largest inflows in October. The leader last month was a newcomer to the top-flowing list: JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity .
- The U.S. asset management industry is on track to establish a new record: Year-to-date flows for the entire industry are larger than any other annual flow since 1993.
