Membership Home Portfolio Stocks Bonds Funds ETFs Advisors Markets Tools Real Life Finance Discuss

Commentary

We take a look at where fund investors put their money during the first three quarters of the year.
PrintCommentRecommend (-)
By Tom Lauricella | 11-18-17 | 10:30 PM | Email Article

With U.S. asset flow data for the first three quarters of 2017 in the bank, the trends are pretty clear: Investors love bond funds of just about all stripes, they’re choosing international stocks over U.S. stocks, and there’s no letup for the hemorrhaging of active funds. And then there's Vanguard.

About the Author
Tom Lauricella is editor for Morningstar Direct, the firm’s cloud-based investment analysis platform.
Contact Author | Meet other investing specialists

The following are seven charts and two tables (courtesy of Morningstar Direct) highlighting the dominant asset flow trends across the first nine months of 2017.

On the broad category level, bond funds continue to dominate fund flows. The biggest swing so far in 2017 has come with the surge of money into international stock funds.

Looking within the narrower Morningstar Categories, asset flow data shows investors shifting money into a wide cross-section of bond funds.

Outflows, meanwhile, show investor withdrawals from U.S. stock categories, despite the continued bull run for equities.

At the fund company level, the story continues to be the remarkable dominance of Vanguard and exchange-traded funds.

The overall year-to-date flow winners, show a bit more variety.

Among active funds, perhaps what’s most notable is that among the leader, is the level of flows are, on a relative basis, very small…

… when compared to passive inflows.

And looking among individual funds, bond funds dominate the leader board for inflows on the active side…

...while Vanguard and iShares eclipse all others among top passive inflows.

Securities mentioned in this article

Ticker
Price($)
Change(%) 		Morningstar Rating Morningstar Analyst Report
With Morningstar Analyst reports you can get our expert Buy/Sell opinions on over 3,900 Stock and Funds
Tom Lauricella does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.
Sponsored Links
Sponsor Center
Content Partners
Site Directory Site Map Our Products
Corrections Help Advertising Opportunities Licensing Opportunities Glossary RSS Mobile Portfolio Affiliate Careers Company News
International Sites: Australia Canada China France Germany Hong Kong Italy The Netherlands Norway Spain U.K. Switzerland India Finland
Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Premium Stocks by: Name| Ticker| Star Rating| Market Cap| Stock Type| Sector| Industry
Premium Mutual Funds by: Star Rating| Investment Style| Total Assets| Category| Top Holdings| Top Sectors| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Premium ETFs by: Star Rating| Category| Total Assets| Symbol / Ticker| Name
Popular Articles by: Title| Date| Author| Collection| Interest| Popularity
Popular Investment Categories by: Topic| Sector| Key Indicators| User Interest| Market Cap| Industry
Independent. Insightful. Trusted. Morningstar provides stock market analysis; equity, mutual fund, and ETF research, ratings, and picks; portfolio tools; and option, hedge fund, IRA, 401k, and 529 plan research. Our reliable data and analysis can help both experienced enthusiasts and newcomers.

© Copyright 2017 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Please read our Terms of Useand Privacy Policy.Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.