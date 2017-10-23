A college education has long been a pricey endeavor, to be sure. But over the past decade, tuition rates have rapidly escalated, rising further and further out of the typical family's reach. Meanwhile, a college degree continues to be a prerequisite to getting a good-paying job, so the question remains not whether to send your child to college, but how to come up with the money to do it.

Perhaps you're already familiar with the numbers: Published prices for in-state tuition, fees, and room and board at 4-year public colleges average nearly $20,000 per year and more than double that at private colleges, according to the College Board. And that doesn't include the cost of books, transportation, and other expenses. Fortunately, many students and families don't pay the published tuition prices once grants and scholarships are factored in. That doesn't mean college is cheap, however. In a Sallie Mae survey , families reported paying nearly $15,000 per year on average out of savings, income, and loans to send a child to college. Families are increasingly having to dig deeper and cast a wider net to find ways to pay for college.

The good news is that you have more control over college costs than you might think. By saving in a tax-advantaged vehicle such as a 529 college-savings plan, by paying attention to college pricing and financial aid trends, and by thinking creatively about how to provide your son or daughter with a college education in a cost-effective way, you can get more bang for your college-savings buck. Over the next couple of days, we're going to show you how.

We'll take a deep dive into our analyst ratings for 529 plans and also take a broader look at the college funding landscape.

