In our view, P&G's top priority remains executing on its strategic agenda. We think much attention over the near term will focus on the top line, where sustainable gains have failed to materialize over the recent past. But we think P&G is rightly focused on extracting costs--the fruits of which aided operating margins to the tune of 190 basis points despite the hit from input cost inflation--reflecting aims to reduce overhead, lower material costs, and increase manufacturing and marketing productivity. We don’t think these efforts merely stand to bolster profits, but we think the company will prudently allocate these savings to fuel added brand spending with a bent toward launching value-added new products around the world and marketing this fare to consumers.Barbara Noverini is cutting her fair value estimate for General Electric by as much as 10% and thinks the dividend could be at risk after the firm reported. Netflix once again beat subscriber growth expectations, but Neil Macker points out that investors also need to look at the speed at which the firm is burning through cash. Johnson & Johnson beat analyst Damien Conover's expectations in the quarter, but he sees shares as pricey. IBM shares roared to life this week after earnings as the market was cheered by the possibility of future top-line growth. Andrew Lange thinks the strong quarter wasn't a shock and his view on the firm is unchanged.
